The OLB Group, Inc.: The OLB Group Launches Share Buyback; Suspends ATM Program

Actions signal confidence in OLB's value as the Company drives its Stablecoin payments strategy forward

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) ("OLB" or the "Company"), a financial technology company providing integrated payment processing and merchant services solutions, today announced two shareholder-focused actions: the suspension of its at-the-market ("ATM") equity offering program and a Board-authorized share repurchase program.

ATM Program Suspended

Effective immediately, OLB has suspended its ATM program and will not sell shares under it. The decision reflects management's view that issuing equity at current prices does not serve shareholders.

Share Repurchase Program

OLB's Board of Directors has authorized the initial repurchase of up to One million shares of the Company's common stock. Repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and other applicable securities laws. The timing and amount of repurchases will depend on market conditions, share price, available capital, and other factors. The program does not obligate the Company to purchase any specific number of shares or dollar amount, and repurchases may be made in the Company's discretion. The program may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time.

Strategic Focus: Stablecoin-Enabled Payments

OLB is focusing on digital-asset and stablecoin payment capabilities as a natural extension of its merchant services business. A new partnership will be announced in the near future. OLB expects to provide further updates on this initiative as milestones are achieved.

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) is a FinTech company providing integrated payment processing, merchant services, and commerce solutions to merchants throughout the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.olb.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the share repurchase program, the Company's stablecoin and digital-asset initiatives, and its business outlook. Words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, the availability of capital, regulatory developments affecting digital assets and stablecoins, and the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

The OLB Group, Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@olb.com

Phone: (212) 278-0900 EXT 333

SOURCE: The OLB Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-olb-group-launches-share-buyback-suspends-atm-program-1233524