Plano, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Okogen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for infectious diseases, today announced that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India's national drug regulatory authority, has authorized the EMERALD study, the Company's Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Treyegen (OKG-0303) for the treatment of acute infectious conjunctivitis.

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Key Takeaways:

CDSCO has authorized the EMERALD Phase 1/2 study of Treyegen (OKG-0303) in India, advancing the program into clinical evaluation for acute infectious conjunctivitis.

The EMERALD study will enroll more than 300 patients and evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics, virologic and microbiologic activity, and clinical efficacy, with data expected later this year.

Treyegen (OKG-0303) is designed as a single investigational therapy addressing both viral and bacterial forms of acute infectious conjunctivitis, while also evaluating the broader potential of Okogen's host-directed antiviral platform.

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About Treyegen (OKG-0303)

Treyegen (OKG-0303) is an investigational ophthalmic therapy being developed for the treatment of acute infectious conjunctivitis. The proprietary formulation combines ranpirnase, a host-directed antiviral, tobramycin, a broad-spectrum antibacterial agent, and oxymetazoline, which reduces ocular redness, into a single investigational therapy designed to address the broad clinical presentation of acute infectious conjunctivitis. Okogen believes this differentiated approach has the potential to simplify treatment decisions while providing physicians with a comprehensive therapeutic option for patients presenting with acute infectious conjunctivitis.

About Okogen

Okogen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a broad-spectrum, host-directed antiviral platform built around ranpirnase. The Company is advancing ranpirnase-based therapies across four therapeutic pillars: ophthalmology, medical countermeasures, systemic antivirals and dermatology. Its development strategy positions ophthalmology as the lead clinical proving ground for the platform, with the goal of applying clinical insights, formulation expertise and manufacturing capabilities across a broader portfolio of antiviral therapies. For more information, visit www.okogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the development, clinical evaluation, regulatory progress, potential benefits and commercialization of Treyegen (OKG-0303). These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Okogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Source: Okogen

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