The MicDrop Agency Expands AEC Technology Practice into Europe with Groundworks 2026 Appointment

Named official PR agency of record for the inaugural London construction robotics summit, MicDrop builds on its established North American AEC portfolio

LONDON, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MicDrop Agency , an award-winning PR and marketing agency with a dedicated architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) technology practice, has been named the official Public Relations Agency of Record for Groundworks 2026 , the inaugural construction robotics summit from Bricks & Bytes .

Taking place on November 11, 2026, at UCL Here East in London, Groundworks extends MicDrop's AEC technology work into the UK and European markets. The agency's sector experience includes serving as the official PR partner for ENR FutureTech and supporting leading construction technology companies including Fieldwire by Hilti, SmartPM, Track3D and Document Crunch. MicDrop's five-year partnership with Document Crunch spanned fractional CMO leadership, brand and go-to-market strategy, public relations and executive visibility, supporting the company from its early startup stage through its acquisition by Trimble in 2026.

The appointment builds on several years of collaboration between MicDrop and Bricks & Bytes, bringing together MicDrop's relationships with construction technology founders and industry leaders and Bricks & Bytes' dedicated AEC audience. MicDrop has regularly brought client founders and executives to the podcast to share their innovations and industry perspectives. Katie Zeppieri, founder of The MicDrop Agency, also recently joined Co-Founder Owen Drury for a podcast episode exploring how strategic PR helps construction technology companies build credibility and market visibility. Groundworks marks the next chapter in that relationship, with MicDrop leading communications for the inaugural summit.

"Long before Groundworks, I knew The MicDrop Agency by reputation," said Owen Drury , Founder of Groundworks and Co-Founder of the Bricks & Bytes Podcast. "Whenever I spoke with founders and senior executives in construction technology across North America, MicDrop's name would come up. They understand this industry, know what makes a story resonate, and have built genuine relationships across the construction technology ecosystem. For the inaugural Groundworks, we wanted a communications partner that could help us make an impact from day one, and MicDrop was the natural choice."

As Groundworks' official agency of record, MicDrop will lead media relations surrounding the summit, amplify its speakers and core themes, facilitate journalist attendance and interviews, and provide on-site media support.

"Construction technology is entering a new chapter as AI, robotics and automation move from ambitious ideas to practical applications on job sites," said Katie Zeppieri , Founder and CEO of The MicDrop Agency. "The companies driving that shift need communications partners who understand both the technology and the industry they're trying to change. We've built that expertise through our work with AEC technology founders and industry events across North America, and Groundworks gives us an opportunity to bring it to a European stage."

She added, "Owen has a remarkable ability to bring together the founders, investors and industry leaders shaping construction's future. Alongside the Bricks & Bytes team, he has built a community that asks important questions about where the industry is headed and what it will take to get there. Groundworks brings that vision to life, and we're excited to help amplify the people and technologies moving construction robotics from demonstration to deployment."

As part of the partnership, Zeppieri, a two-time TEDx speaker and communications strategist for technology founders, will serve as emcee for Groundworks 2026, guiding the day's programme and conversations about the future of construction robotics and automation.

To learn more about Groundworks 2026, visit groundworkssummit.com

About Groundworks

Groundworks is a UK & European summit focused on closing the gap between robotics innovation and real-world adoption on construction sites. Bringing together contractors, developers, asset owners, robotics companies, investors and government, Groundworks creates a forum for practical conversations about what works, what has failed and what needs to change to move robotics from demonstration to deployment. Its inaugural edition takes place on November 11, 2026, at UCL Here East in London, combining a curated main-stage programme with live demonstrations of robotics built for real-world construction environments. Groundworks is brought to you by Bricks & Bytes . To learn more, visit groundworkssummit.com

About The MicDrop Agency

The MicDrop Agency is an award-winning PR and marketing agency with a dedicated practice in architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) technology. With offices in Austin and Toronto, MicDrop helps innovative companies and founders build visibility, establish thought leadership and support market growth through media relations, executive positioning, content, events and integrated marketing. Its AEC experience spans construction software, artificial intelligence and the technologies reshaping the built environment. Learn more at themicdropagency.com

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