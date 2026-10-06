Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Cantech Letter (the "Company" or "Cantech") is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2025-2026 Cantech Letter Awards. These awards, based on the results of a panel of anonymous Canadian sell-side analysts, celebrate the companies and leaders who have made outstanding contributions to the country's technology sector. The finalists reflect the best of Canadian innovation and achievement, and the winners will be honoured at the ROTH Closing Reception following the Cantech Investment Conference October 8th in Toronto.



Finalists for the 2025-26 Cantech Letter Awards:



TSX Tech Stock of the Year: Quarterhill (TSX: QTRH), Celestica (TSX: CLS)

TSX Tech Executive of the Year: Chuck Myers, Quarterhill and Robert Mionis, Celestica



TSXV Tech Stock the Year: Enablence Technologies (TSXV: ENA) and NeuPath Health (TSXV: NPTH)

TSXV Tech Executive of the Year: Todd Haugen, Enablence Technologies and Stephen Lemieux, NeuPath Health

Correction to September 28, 2026 Press Release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317639