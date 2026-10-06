Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Cantech Letter (the "Company" or "Cantech") is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2025-2026 Cantech Letter Awards. These awards, based on the results of a panel of anonymous Canadian sell-side analysts, celebrate the companies and leaders who have made outstanding contributions to the country's technology sector. The finalists reflect the best of Canadian innovation and achievement, and the winners will be honoured at the ROTH Closing Reception following the Cantech Investment Conference October 8th in Toronto.
Finalists for the 2025-26 Cantech Letter Awards:
TSX Tech Stock of the Year: Quarterhill (TSX: QTRH), Celestica (TSX: CLS)
TSX Tech Executive of the Year: Chuck Myers, Quarterhill and Robert Mionis, Celestica
TSXV Tech Stock the Year: Enablence Technologies (TSXV: ENA) and NeuPath Health (TSXV: NPTH)
TSXV Tech Executive of the Year: Todd Haugen, Enablence Technologies and Stephen Lemieux, NeuPath Health
Correction to September 28, 2026 Press Release
Cantech Letter wishes to correct its press release issued October 4, 2026. Daniel Rosenberg of Paradigm Capital will replace Martin Toner of ATB Cormark Capital Markets on the lunch panel, "Will AI Eat Software?" In addition, Julie Bolge will replace Frazer House as moderator of the panel. All other information in the press release remains unchanged.
To attend the Cantech Investment Conference, please contact Tara Whittet at tara@cantechletter.com or visit www.cantechletter.com/conference for more information.
About Cantech Letter
For more than sixteen years, Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the technology and diversified industries sectors.
For more information, visit: www.cantechletter.com.
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For Further information:
Nick Waddell
CEO and Founder,
Cantech Letter
nick@cantechletter.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317639