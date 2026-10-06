Glidewell Launches Comfort3D Powered by ORB Innovations Smart Nightguard

Dentist-delivered appliance pairs a custom nightguard with integrated sensing technology and app for visibility into nighttime oral habits

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Glidewell, America's leading dental laboratory and continuous innovation partner, has officially launched its all-new Comfort3D powered by ORB Innovations nightguard, a connected oral wellness experience that combines a custom-fit dental appliance with integrated sensing technology to provide visibility into sleep-related habits and trends.

Available through dental practices, the Comfort3D ORB nightguard works with the free ORB Sleep App to give patients and clinicians greater awareness of nighttime grinding, wear time, and other sleep-related habits, along with nightly summaries and longer-term trend tracking. The experience is intended to provide the benefits of a custom nightguard while supporting more informed conversations between patients and dental professionals as to overall health and wellness.

"For too long, nighttime oral activity has largely been invisible to both patients and dental professionals," said Rob Paterson, CEO and cofounder of ORB Innovations. "Comfort3D powered by ORB Innovations represents an exciting step forward by combining a professionally made, custom-fit appliance with connected technology that helps users gain insight into trends and emerging patterns. We're proud to partner with Glidewell to bring this new connected experience to dental practices and their patients."

Comfort3D powered by ORB Innovations is the first broadly accessible smart oral appliance designed specifically for general dentistry and everyday patients. While specialized monitoring devices have existed in limited clinical applications, Comfort3D brings connected technology into a familiar, consumer-friendly appliance that can be readily incorporated into routine dental care. The new product augments Glidewell's popular Comfort3D 3D-printed appliance with the sensing and app technology developed by ORB Innovations, the company behind the ORB Sport Smart Mouthguard. The platform distinguishes itself from both traditional nightguards - which offer no visibility into nightly patterns, and broad consumer sleep wearables, which are not patient-specific.

Known for delivering practical solutions with everyday applications, Glidewell suggests that the Comfort3D ORB nightguard is intended to help practices provide a differentiated, high-tech offering while giving patients a simple way to review patterns over time and discuss them with their clinician.

"Patients already trust their dentist for a custom nightguard. Adding connected insights extends that relationship in a meaningful way," said Rob Brenneise, chief growth officer at Glidewell. "Comfort3D powered by ORB Innovations brings smart technology to a familiar appliance category so practices can offer a more engaging experience and patients can arrive at appointments with a clearer picture of their nighttime habits and trends."

Dental professionals can learn more about the Comfort3D ORB nightguard and find prescribing information at glidewell.com/comfort-3d-orb.

About Glidewell

Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide.

Contact:

Eldon Thompson

Sr. Director of Marketing

mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glidewell-launches-comfort3d-powered-by-orb-innovationstm-smart-night-1228694