FatPipe Networks: FatPipe, Inc. to Attend the 2026 Maxim Growth Summit

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN), a leading provider of enterprise-class SD-WAN, network resilience, network monitoring, and cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming 2026 Maxim Growth Summit, taking place from October 12th to 14th at The Hard Rock Hotel NYC. This prestigious event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and premier institutions to explore the latest trends and advancements across several industries.

FatPipe will be meeting with institutional investors in one-on-one sessions and engaging with senior Maxim research analysts throughout the event.

The conference will also feature roundtable discussions with CEOs from small- and mid-cap companies, moderated by Maxim research analysts. Roundtable discussions will cover a range of sectors, including biotechnology, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, digital assets, energy and mining, drones, and more.

This year, portions of the event will also be streamed online at https://digital.maximgrp.com/.

For more information and a complete agenda of the Maxim Growth Summit, please visit www.maximgrp.com/2026-growth-summit.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe, Inc. pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow enterprises and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe offers a single-stack networking and cybersecurity platform backed by 13 U.S. patents related to multipath and software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold through more than 200 resellers worldwide.

About Maxim

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The independent and employee-owned firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group LLC, visit maximgrp.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Vikrant Ragula

VP of Investor Relations

FatPipe Networks

+1 801.683-5656 x 1140

investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-inc.-nasdaq-fatn-to-attend-the-2026-maxim-growth-summit-1232866