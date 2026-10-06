Adapti, Inc. and Ballengee Group Athletes Receive Major Awards

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI), a company developing AI technology to integrate sports and influencer management, today announced that several of their athletes were recognized with awards.

Cooper Ingle, the Cleveland Guardians' No. 4 ranked prospect, was named the International League's Most Valuable Player after leading the league with a .952 OPS while ranking among the top five in runs (85), walks (86), batting average (.297) and BABIP (.362). He made his MLB debut on June 26.

19-year-old Miguel Sime, Jr. was named the 2026 Washington Nationals Minor League Pitcher of the Year after accumulating 130 strikeouts in 72.1 innings between Single-A Fredericksburg and High-A Wilmington. His 16.18 K/P was the highest in all of Minor League baseball (minimum 65 innings) and opponents batted only .153 for the season against him.

18-year-old Iker Redona of the Cincinnati Reds organization was named the Arizona Complex League Pitcher of the Year and a Postseason All Star. He recorded a 2.68 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 47.0 innings. The league is a rookie-level minor league baseball league with fifteen teams.

20-year-old Wilder Dalis was named the top second baseman in Minor League Baseball as a member of the All-MiLB Prospect First Team. He was signed out of Venezuela in 2023 by the Rockies and his .951 OPS was best among all MiLB second baseman. The switch-hitter was one of just seven minor league players this season to bat over .300 with 15+ home runs and 25+ stolen bases.

22-year-old Angel Genao was named to the All-MiLB Prospect Second Team after hitting 13 home runs with 11 stolen bases in 96 games in Double-A and Triple-A. He made his MLB debut on August 5th with the Cleveland Guardians.

Rafael Devers was named NL Player of the Week for week ending September 6. He hit .385 with two doubles and six home runs and 13 RBIs. This is his fifth career Player of the Week award. Devers ranked in the top ten in home runs in Major League Baseball and his season-long home run total is the most by San Francisco Giants player since Barry Bonds in 2004.

On September 14 Victor Mesa, Jr. was named AL Player of the Week. Mesa turned 25 during the week he won the award, when he had an on base percentage of .636 with six extra base hits and home runs in three straight games. He has been one of the top players in the 2nd half of the season, helping the Rays to the AL East title. This is his first Player of the Week honor.

Nasim Nunez, in his third season with team, was named the Roberto Clemente team nomination for the Washington Nationals. The award is given "to the player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contribution both on and off the field." Nunez set the Nationals' single season record with 49 stolen bases and led the National League.

Ballengee Group is a full-service baseball agency representing over 50 athletes in Major League Baseball and almost 200 professional athletes. The Company continues to expand on the steady growth it has enjoyed since its founding in 2014.

For more information about Adapti, Inc., please visit www.adapti.io

About Adapti

Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI) leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired the Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. The Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships, and has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation, and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, powered by AdaptAI's proprietary "data fingerprint" technology currently in development. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to rapidly adapt to changes in the evolving marketing landscape, maximizing engagement, driving higher ROI for brand partners, and helping athletes grow their platforms.

About The Ballengee Group

The Ballengee Group is a full-service sports agency. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ballengee Group provides comprehensive representation services including contract negotiations, marketing, branding, content creation, NIL, and post-career support to top Major League Baseball talent. The agency is known for its player-first approach and high-caliber team of experienced agents, lawyers, former players, and industry experts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adapti, Inc. generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Adapti bases these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Adapti's control. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Adapti undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE: Adapti, Inc.

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