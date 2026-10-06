Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG) ("UIG" or the "Corporation"), a stage-one concrete and drainage infrastructure construction company specializing in large-scale residential housing developments, is pleased to announce that it will commence work on an additional residential development consisting of 36 new custom housing units in Vaughan, Ontario.

The newly awarded contract reflects the continued relationship between UIG and one of its established builder customers, as well as the ongoing project opportunities generated through UIG's existing customer base. Construction is scheduled to commence in October 2026 and is expected to be completed within approximately six months.

Gary Alves, CEO of UIG, commented:

"We are pleased to continue building on our relationship with this long-standing builder customer and to be entrusted with another residential development. Repeat awards from our existing customers are an important part of our growth strategy and demonstrate the value of the relationships we have developed within Ontario's residential construction sector. We remain focused on delivering quality work, maintaining strong customer relationships and converting these relationships into continued project opportunities."

About Urban Infrastructure Group

UIG is a concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group engaged in the earliest stage of the construction process, known as Stage One. Urban Infrastructure Group specializes in large-scale, master-planned residential communities and works with partners and customers involved in residential development projects in Ontario.

Connect with UIG: https://urbaninfrastructuregroup.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317644