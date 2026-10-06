Land Position Increased Along Strike Following Confirmation of a Consistent Copper-Bearing System

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Copper Intelligence Inc. (OTCID: CUAI) is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its Butembo Copper Project in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo through the acquisition of additional highly prospective ground immediately adjoining the Company's existing holdings. The newly secured tenure extends the Company's control of the mineralized corridor by approximately three kilometres along strike, substantially increasing the exploration footprint of what is emerging as a significant copper system.

The decision to expand the Company's land position follows the continued success of the current drilling campaign and is based on the currently completed 16 diamond drill holes, with copper mineralization intersected in every hole drilled to date. These holes have also given a strong indication of the strike direction, upon which this acquisition has been based. These results have confirmed both the continuity and predictability of the mineralized horizon and have strengthened management's confidence in the broader district-scale potential of the project.

Drilling has intersected an average ore thickness of approximately 12 metres grading 1.43% copper, with mineralization demonstrating encouraging continuity in both thickness and grade along the tested strike length. Geological interpretation indicates that the mineralized body dips approximately 40 degrees to the southeast, with the deepest confirmed intersection encountered at approximately 60 metres below surface. The Company believes these results represent only the early stages of defining the scale of the mineralized system.

"The acquisition of this additional ground reflects our growing confidence in the Butembo Project," said Andrew Groves, Chairman of Copper Intelligence Inc. "Our drilling program has consistently intersected copper mineralization and has provided increasing evidence of a coherent and continuous mineralized body. Securing an additional three kilometres along strike was a natural and strategic step to ensure that Copper Intelligence maintains control of the potential extension of the system as exploration advances."

The geological model developed from drilling completed to date suggests that the copper-bearing horizon remains open along strike and at depth. The shallow nature of current intersections, with drilling confirming mineralization only to approximately 60 metres below surface, highlights the substantial exploration upside that remains to be tested.

Management believes the combination of consistent drill results, predictable geological geometry and the expanded land package significantly enhances the long-term potential of the Butembo Project. Exploration activities are continuing and will focus on extending known mineralization both along strike and down dip while advancing evaluation of targets identified within the newly acquired concession area.

About Copper Intelligence

Copper Intelligence is a U.S.-publicly traded copper exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential copper assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Copper Intelligence "CUAI" is the first stand-alone DRC company to be publicly traded in the United States. The company's strategy is aligned with the growing global demand for secure, diversified, and responsible sources of critical minerals. Copper has become one of the most strategic commodities of our time, essential for electrification, decarbonization, and digital transformation. From renewable energy to EVs, drones, data centers, and infrastructure, it underpins nearly every global growth sector. According to the Copper Development Association, $254 billion in annual US economic output depends on copper production and distribution.

The company maintains a focus on responsible sustainable development and community engagement in the regions where it operates. The Democratic Republic of Congo's copper production is among the largest in the world, with the DRC accounting for 65% of newly announced copper reserves worldwide in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

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