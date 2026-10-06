Genetically engineered silkworms have delivered a commercial yarn shipment. Project Atlas is exploring what those tiny silk factories could produce next.

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Wall Street PR www.wallstreet-pr.com A silkworm feeding on mulberry leaves hardly looks like the beginning of a materials revolution. Yet inside Kraig Biocraft Laboratories' (OTCQB: KBLB) engineered silkworms, rewritten genetic instructions enable an extraordinary task: producing silk that incorporates spider-silk proteins and spinning those proteins into usable fiber.





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Arthur C. Clarke famously wrote, "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic." Kraig's approach gives that observation a wonderfully small, many-legged illustration.

On September 29, Kraig announced that its first commercial order of recombinant spider silk yarn had shipped to a globally recognized performance sports brand. The yarn was processed to the customer's specifications for a confidential pilot development program. Years of genetic engineering had reached a tangible destination: a customer shipment.

The science begins with a practical question. If spiders make remarkable silk, but are difficult to farm together because of territorial behavior and cannibalism, why not give their silk-making instructions to an animal people already know how to raise?

That animal is the domesticated silkworm, Bombyx mori. Its silk glands already manufacture protein and organize it into continuous threads. Sericulture, the ancient practice of raising silkworms also supplies a foundation of farming knowledge, cocoon handling and textile processing. Kraig's approach connects that established production system with modern genetic engineering.

A gene is a set of biological instructions. Scientists can design DNA carrying instructions for spider-silk proteins and introduce it into a silkworm's genome. An animal carrying introduced genetic material from another species is called transgenic. In this application, the changes direct the silk glands to produce engineered silk proteins as the animal develops.

The silkworm then performs the intricate manufacturing step itself: forming protein into fiber as it spins its cocoon. Selected breeding lines pass the genetic instructions to subsequent generations, while harvested cocoons enter the reeling and processing stages that produce yarn. The current recombinant fibers combine spider-silk protein sequences with native silkworm silk components.

For readers familiar with CRISPR, the broad idea will sound familiar: change DNA to change what a living organism produces. Kraig's early published research used a DNA delivery system called piggyBac. In 2020, the company announced a non-CRISPR knock-in/knock-out platform. Those terms describe inserting desired genetic instructions and disabling or replacing selected existing ones. In April 2025, Kraig reported further advances in its gene-splicing platforms. "CRISPR-like" describes the general concept of targeted genetic change; it is not the name of Kraig's disclosed platform.

The attraction goes deeper than an unusual manufacturing story. Spider silk's combination of strength and stretch allows it to absorb substantial energy before breaking, a property called toughness. That is why materials researchers have pursued it for so long.

The foundational research published in the peer-reviewed journal PNAS in 2012 demonstrated that engineered silkworms could spin composite fibers that were, on average, tougher than the parental silkworm silk and as tough as the natural spider dragline silk tested. Those results established an early scientific foundation; today's commercial strains and Atlas research represent subsequent development.

The production system has advanced alongside the genetics. In its October 5 update, Kraig reported that all three production centers in Vietnam were running on staggered schedules. The current cycle focuses on parental breeding lines that supply hybrid eggs for subsequent silk production. Kraig also reported that silk production grew more than 30% through the rainy season.

"We are no longer producing to demonstrate and confirm scale. Production is now focused on addressing the commercial market opportunities for spider silk," said Kim Thompson, Kraig Labs' founder and CEO, in the October 5 announcement.

One center can be rearing a young batch while another approaches harvest. That overlap supports a steady supply of hybrid eggs and reduces dependence on a single facility. "If one center faces a disruption, the other two keep moving," Thompson explained.

Project Atlas takes the research further. Kraig's broader work includes genetic sequences from Darwin's bark spider, whose dragline silk has demonstrated exceptional toughness in published research. The company announced the successful incorporation of key sequences from that spider into silkworms in January 2025.

On September 24, 2026, Kraig announced that every planned Atlas transgene had been integrated into living commercial silkworm hosts. The next stage is establishing stable breeding lines and evaluating more than 200 potential genetic pairing configurations. The aim is to discover combinations that improve strength, toughness, flexibility and other material characteristics.

Think of Atlas as a growing collection of biological design tools. Researchers can investigate which combinations produce useful properties, then test the resulting fibers. The broader pursuit includes higher-purity spider silk and fibers tailored for particular jobs. Completing the gene library supplies the building blocks for that work; the performance of each new combination must be measured.

The possibilities reach from athletic clothing and premium textiles to protective fabrics and industrial materials. Silk research also explores medical uses such as tissue scaffolds and specialized sutures. Each application asks something different of a fiber: comfort and durability for clothing, energy absorption for protection, or carefully controlled behavior in a medical setting. These are development opportunities, with the sports-brand pilot providing a current commercial starting point.

Editor's imagination: "Somewhere in Middle-earth, an elf is looking at a silkworm and asking, 'You mean we could grow the next mithril shirt on mulberry leaves?'"

Mithril, the remarkable armor material of The Lord of the Rings, belongs to fantasy. The appeal behind the comparison is real: lightweight materials that combine strength, flexibility and toughness. Protective clothing would require its own engineering and testing, but it is easy to see why spider silk sends the imagination racing.

Editor's opinion: "Kraig's first commercial yarn shipment is a historic milestone for the company. Its practical insight was to put advanced genetics inside an animal that already knows how to spin silk. With commercial production and the next generation of fiber research advancing together, the story now reaches beyond what scientists can create to what manufacturers can make with it."

The magic is in the biology. The work ahead is to weave it into products.

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Paid editorial disclosure

This is a paid editorial communication concerning Kraig Biocraft Laboratories and is intended for informational purposes only. Wall Street PR (WSTPR) is a third-party media provider owned by KAROLUS (KMK). KAROLUS is contracted by Kraig Biocraft Laboratories to provide stakeholder communications and, under that agreement, is to receive cash and restricted shares for the ongoing publication of news and media content to the investing public. Neither WSTPR nor KAROLUS will purchase or sell shares of Kraig Biocraft Laboratories in connection with this editorial.

Forward-looking statements

Statements about future textile applications, customer programs, production expansion and Project Atlas reflect expectations and development goals. Actual outcomes may differ because of production, testing, customer adoption and other risks described in Kraig's SEC filings.

Sources

1. Arthur C. Clarke Foundation. Clarke quotation

2. Kraig Labs, Sept. 29, 2026. First commercial spider silk yarn shipment

3. National Human Genome Research Institute. Transgenic definition

4. Kraig Labs. Technology and recombinant fiber composition

5. Teulé et al., PNAS, 2012. Transgenic silkworms and composite fiber performance

6. Kraig Labs, April 16, 2020. Non-CRISPR knock-in/knock-out platform

7. Kraig Labs, April 15, 2025. Advanced gene-splicing platforms

8. Kraig Labs, Oct. 5, 2026. Three production centers and staggered rearing cycles

9. Agnarsson et al., PLOS ONE, 2010. Mechanical properties of natural Darwin's bark spider silk

10. Kraig Labs, Jan. 7, 2025. Darwin's bark spider genetic development

11. Kraig Labs, Sept. 24, 2026. Living Atlas Gene Library and potential genetic combinations

12. Kraig Labs, March 5, 2026. Atlas industrial and defense development goals

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