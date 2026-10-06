Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Volltreffer: 24,3 Meter mit 10,14 g/t Gold - ist dieser 18-Mio.-CAD-Explorer viel zu billig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878841 | ISIN: US17275R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: CIS
Tradegate
06.10.26 | 17:00
101,68 Euro
+1,15 % +1,16
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
S&P 100
USA 500
USA Industrie 30
1-Jahres-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,70101,9217:07
101,80101,8217:07
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2026 16:38 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cisco Systems Inc.: Cisco: How Sustainability Data Is Informing Customer Decisions

By Colin Seward | Chief Sustainability Officer, Social Impact & Sustainability Office

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Cisco

Sustainability data has long been viewed primarily through the lens of reporting: measuring emissions, tracking progress, and preparing disclosures. But as sustainability becomes more deeply connected to business strategy and customer purchasing decisions, the role of data is expanding. In my work across sustainability, technology and business transformation, I've seen that meaningful progress happens when technical insight, reliable data and business context come together.

Increasingly, sustainability data is informing a wider range of decisions, from how products are designed to how customers evaluate technology choices. The next step is making that information sufficiently trusted, transparent and decision-ready that it can help shape those choices before they are made - not simply describe their impact afterwards.

Creating a trusted data foundation

Cisco's Sustainability Data Foundation (SDF) was created to help address this shift by providing a more connected and trusted view of sustainability information across the business. The more consistent and accessible the data becomes, the more useful it is for reporting, planning and action.

When we first shared the work behind the SDF, we described an enterprise data platform designed to consolidate, analyze, and integrate environmental sustainability data from across Cisco. That foundation has helped support use cases across reporting, strategy, product design, go-to-market needs, and customer engagement.

But having more data is not the outcome in itself. Its value comes from whether teams can use it to understand trade-offs and make better decisions. That places increasing importance not only on accessibility, but also on data quality, transparency, appropriate boundaries, and the assumptions behind the information.

Sustainability data in customer decisions

Increasingly, sustainability data is becoming part of how customers evaluate technology choices, alongside quality, performance, reliability, and cost. That shift is especially visible among customers making large-scale technology and infrastructure investments.

AI is driving a step-change in electricity demand, and many companies are seeing emissions rise even as innovation in efficiency and advances in clean energy continue. At the same time, much of their emissions impact sits outside their direct operational control, making supplier and product-level data increasingly important. Customers want to understand not only what technology can do, but also its energy, carbon, and lifecycle implications.

This is where product carbon footprint, lifecycle assessment, and circularity data become important inputs. Customers are asking for a more detailed breakdown of product carbon footprints across materials and manufacturing, transportation, use, and end-of-life stages.

Beyond product level data, we are also thinking about the total system. We are increasingly discussing how infrastructure performs as a system, identifying where resources may be underutilized, and how operational choices affect energy and resource demand. Many customers currently manage separate sets of energy and carbon data. We are looking at ways to unify that data, helping our customers move toward a more integrated and simplified approach.

Supporting the next generation of customer needs

At Cisco, sustainability data can help connect business strategy, environmental impact, and customer needs. It gives both Cisco teams and our customers a stronger basis for evaluating choices that affect product design, operations, procurement, circularity, and long-term planning.

As customer expectations continue to evolve, sustainability data will become increasingly important to how Cisco supports customers and strengthens business decisions. Trusted, connected, and decision-ready data gives teams a stronger basis for evaluating technology purchase decisions against sustainability goals and business outcomes.

Ultimately, the value of sustainability data should not be judged by how much information we collect or disclose, but by whether it helps Cisco and our customers make better, more informed decisions - and whether those decisions lead to measurable improvements in environmental and business outcomes.

View orginal content here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Cisco Systems Inc. at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cisco Systems Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cisco-systems-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cisco Systems Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cisco-how-sustainability-data-is-informing-customer-decisions-1233562

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.