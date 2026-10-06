Zoe Financial Launches 8 Free Guides to Help Americans Understand Their Money

The new content library covers retirement, taxes, college planning, and more, all in plain English

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Zoe Financial , a platform that matches people with vetted fiduciary financial advisors, today launched eight free guides on key money topics. Each guide turns a big, confusing subject into clear steps anyone can follow.

Many Americans want to make good choices with their money, but most lack a plan. According to Charles Schwab's 2025 Modern Wealth Survey, only 31% of U.S.adults have written their financial goals into a formal plan. One in three say they have no financial plan at all. The Federal Reserve also found that just 35% of adults who are not yet retired feel their retirement savings are on track. Zoe Financial built the new guides to empower consumers to close that gap.

"After connecting clients with advisors for close to a decade, we've learned that the best way to get better answers is to ask better questions. Whether someone is planning for retirement, paying off student loans, or saving for college, these guides give them the basics so they can build the confidence to know where to start," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Zoe's Founder & CEO.

The new guide library includes:

A Guide to Retirement Planning A Guide to Retirement Income A Guide to Tax Planning for High Earners A Guide to Life Insurance A Guide to College Planning A Guide to Investments 101 A Guide to Emergency Funds A Guide to Student Loans

"Every day we talk with people at different points in their financial journey. Some are ready to speak with a financial advisor, and others just want to learn more about their specific current need. These guides meet both groups where they are," said Matty Wiener, Zoe's Head of Sales.

All eight guides are free to read at https://findanadvisor.com/guides

About Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial is a digital wealth platform with a mission to help people grow and protect their wealth. Zoe combines technology with hands-on human support to match each client with a financial advisor suited to their specific situation. Zoe's matching service is free of charge to clients, and clients pay their advisor only if they choose to move forward. Zoe is paid by advisors on successful matches. Learn more at https://findanadvisor.com/ .

Disclosures:

Zoe Financial, Inc. ("Zoe Financial") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Zoe Financial provides investment advisory services and access to independent registered investment advisers through its platform. The information provided by Zoe Financial is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any security. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Clients should consult with their own financial, tax, or legal professionals before making any investment decisions.

Zoe Financial connects clients with independent, fiduciary financial advisors who have been screened for credentials (CFP, CFA, or CPA), a minimum of five years of experience, clean regulatory records, and absence of commission-based compensation. Advisors are further assessed on subject-matter expertise, investment process, and client experience before admission to the network.

Zoe receives a referral fee (15% to 35% of the advisor's fees) only upon a successful client match, which creates a financial incentive to make these referrals. This vetting process does not guarantee advisor performance, suitability, or future conduct. Clients should conduct their own due diligence before engaging any advisor. This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, tax, or legal advice.

Data cited in this release comes from Charles Schwab's 2025 Modern Wealth Survey (conducted April 24 to May 23, 2025, among 2,200 U.S. adults ages 21 to 75) and the Federal Reserve's Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2025.

CONTACT:

Carolina Padilla

press@zoefin.com

SOURCE: Zoe Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/zoe-financial-launches-8-free-guides-to-help-americans-understand-th-1233372