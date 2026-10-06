Vitec Software Group AB: Vitec acquires the software company AtermIT

Vitec Software Group AB (publ) strengthens its position in Vertical Market Software on October 6, by acquiring all shares in the Dutch software company AtermIT Holding B.V. and its subsidiaries. AtermIT had a pro-forma revenue of EUR 3.2 million for the 2025 financial year.

AtermIT develops and delivers Atermes, a comprehensive software platform for maternity and post-natal care in the Netherlands, where all mothers are offered dedicated post-natal care in their homes. The company recently strengthened its offering for obstetricians and midwives through the acquisition of Vrumun and now covers every stage of maternity care: pregnancy, birth care, and post-natal care. AtermIT's customer base includes post-natal care organizations, self-employed maternity care professionals, and obstetric practices. AtermIT is the market leader in post-natal care software in the Netherlands.

Payment will be in cash. The acquisition is expected to yield an immediate increase in earnings per share for Vitec. Consolidation will commence as of the acquisition date.

- AtermIT is a well-managed, entrepreneurial business whose business model and product offering align well with our acquisition criteria, says Olle Backman, CEO of Vitec Software Group. AtermIT has grown under the founder's leadership with the support of its owners. We are now taking over as its long-term owner, while key employees will remain with the company. AtermIT creates value for society and takes a long-term perspective - qualities we value highly. The company is a strong fit for our Group, and we warmly welcome the entire team to Vitec.

AtermIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Lelystad outside of Amsterdam, in the Netherlands. The team comprises 16 co-workers.

- For me and the owners, it has been important to find a strong long-term home for AtermIT that supports the company's ambitions for further growth and development, says Johan Deurwaarder, founder and CEO. We believe that becoming part of Vitec provides AtermIT with additional expertise, scale and opportunities to further strengthen and develop its offering.

For more information, please contact

Olle Backman, CEO and President, Vitec Software Group AB (publ)

olle.backman@vitecsoftware.com, +46 70 632 89 93

Patrik Fransson, Head of Investor Relations, Vitec Software Group AB (publ),

patrik.fransson@vitecsoftware.com, +46 76 942 85 97



About Vitec Software Group

Vitec is a leading provider of Vertical Software and has its origin and headquarters in Umeå, Sweden. Our products are developed to meet specific needs within various niche markets in society. The expertise of our employees, combined with our shared corporate culture and business model, enable continuous improvement and innovation. We grow through the successes of our business units, as well as through acquisitions. Everything we do is based on a long-term perspective. Because we are to rely on - today and tomorrow. Vitec has 1,870 employees, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and had net sales of SEK 3,633 million in 2025. Read more at vitecsoftware.com.

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Olle Backman