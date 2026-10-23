Vitec Software Group AB: Vitec Software Group AB resolves to acquire own Class B Shares

The Board of Directors of Vitec Software Group AB (publ) ("Vitec Software Group" or the "Company") has today resolved, in accordance with the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 28 April 2026, to acquire a maximum of 200,000 own class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, corresponding to approximately 0.5 per cent of all shares in Vitec Software Group at the time of this press release. The purpose of the resolution is to secure the delivery of class B shares in Vitec Software Group to the participants in the Company's employee share savings programs (ESSP 2026 and Performance ESSP 2026) launched in May 2026, and to secure the related costs for social security contributions.

The acquisitions may be made on one or more occasions during the period up to the Annual General Meeting 2027. The Board of Directors may decide on further acquisitions of own class B shares based on the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting in 2026.

The acquisitions shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The acquisitions shall be made at a price within the price range applicable on Nasdaq Stockholm at the time, meaning the range between the highest purchase price and the lowest sale price. Payment for acquired shares shall be made in cash.

The acquisitions will be executed by an investment firm or credit institution on behalf of Vitec Software Group. Completed acquisitions of class B shares in Vitec Software Group will be reported to Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with applicable rules.

At the time of this press release, the total number of registered and outstanding shares in the Company amounts to 39,890,291 shares, divided into 2,490,000 class A shares and 37,400,291 class B shares. Vitec Software Group holds 283,551 own shares at the time of this press release.

For the complete authorisation, resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2026, please see https://www.vitecsoftware.com/.

Vitec Software Group

The Board of Directors

For more information, please contact

Patrik Fransson, Head of Investor Relations, Vitec Software Group AB (publ)

patrik.fransson@vitecsoftware.com, +46 76 942 85 97

About Vitec Software Group

Vitec is a leading provider of Vertical Software and has its origin and headquarters in Umeå, Sweden. Our products are developed to meet specific needs within various niche markets in society. The expertise of our employees, combined with our shared corporate culture and business model, enable continuous improvement and innovation. We grow through the successes of our business units, as well as through acquisitions. Everything we do is based on a long-term perspective. Because we are to rely on - today and tomorrow. Vitec has 1,870 employees, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and had net sales of SEK 3,633 million in 2025. Read more at vitecsoftware.com.