Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB: Johan Torgeby resigns as President and CEO of SEB

Stockholm 6 October 2026

Johan Torgeby has today informed the bank's Board of Directors that, for personal and family-related reasons, he has decided to resign as President and CEO of SEB. The Board has appointed Deputy President and CEO Jonas Ahlström as acting President and CEO.

Johan Torgeby will leave his position as President and CEO, as well as his position as a member of SEB's Board of Directors, on 6 October 2026.

"Johan has demonstrated inspiring and highly appreciated leadership, with a clear focus on business and customers. In a time of significant change, the bank has, under his leadership, continued to strengthen its position and create long-term value for customers, shareholders and society at large. The Board fully respects Johan's decision, and we would like to extend our warmest gratitude for his notable contributions to the bank," says Marcus Wallenberg, Chair of SEB's Board of Directors.

Johan Torgeby has served as President and CEO for almost ten years. He joined SEB in 2009 and has held several senior positions, including Co-Head of the former Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division. He has been a member of the Group Executive Committee since 2014.

"It has been a great journey to continue developing the business together with our customers and dedicated colleagues. It has been particularly inspiring to work closely with our customers and see how the bank contributes to their success. SEB is well positioned for the challenges and opportunities ahead. I am proud of what we have achieved together," says Johan Torgeby.

The Board has today appointed Jonas Ahlström, Deputy President and CEO, as acting President and CEO. He has been employed by SEB since 2005 and has been a member of the Group Executive Committee since 2020. The appointment is subject to regulatory approvals.

The Board will now initiate the recruitment process for a new President and CEO.

This disclosure contains information that SEB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 06-10-2026 15:45 CET.

For further information, contact:

Pawel Wyszynski, Head of Investor Relations

+46 70 462 2111

pawel.wyszynski@seb.se

Petter Brunnberg, Head of Press & Media Relations

+46 70 763 5166

petter.brunnberg@seb.se

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group with international reach. We exist to positively shape the future with responsible advice and capital, today and for generations to come. By partnering with our customers, we want to be a leading catalyst in the transition to a more sustainable world. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, we have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in our presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 18,400 employees. At 30 June 2026, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 4,355bn while assets under management totalled SEK 3,069bn. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.