Potomac Bank Announces Strategic Alignment for Growth with Appointment of Lisa Kilgour as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID: PTBS) - Potomac Bank today announced the appointment of Lisa Kilgour as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. As a member of the executive team, Ms. Kilgour will oversee the Bank's strategic operations planning and daily execution that includes banking systems, payment processing, card services, deposit operations, loan operations, and facilities.

Ms. Kilgour has more than 40 years of community bank experience. Prior to joining Potomac Bank, she served in the same capacity with MainStreet Bank for 9 years. Prior to that, Ms. Kilgour served in senior management with Middleburg Bank for over 22 years. She started her banking career with Farmers and Merchants National Bank in Hamilton, Virginia.

"Major shifts are occurring in the banking industry that require us to invest appropriately to ensure we are well positioned to remain a locally owned and independent community bank," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO of Potomac Bank. "Lisa's extensive experience and years of success in operations will help us provide clients positive experiences and remain a high-performing presence as we continuing growing."

Ms. Kilgour stated, "I am honored and excited to join Potomac Bank and look forward to optimizing our operational performance as we continue to grow. I look forward to carrying on Potomac Bank's 155-year tradition of serving multi-generational clients with personal, high-touch service and supporting that tradition with unmatched operational excellence."

Beyond her responsibilities at Potomac Bank, Ms. Kilgour serves the financial services industry in various roles. She is a Member of the Payments Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. She is also a Member of the Bank Operations Committee of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA). In addition, Ms. Kilgour is a member of the Board of Directors and past Chair of Virginia 1st, an organization that collaborates with government agencies and their DHS and emergency management practices that involve financial institutions. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the Virginia Association of Community Banks for whom she is the immediate past Chair. Ms. Kilgour is the Immediate Past Chair of the SilverLake National Board, a nationwide core banking user organization.

Ms. Kilgour attended Virginia Tech where she studied Computer Science. In addition, she is a graduate of the BAI Graduate School of Bank Operations and Technology and completed the Virginia Bankers Association Executive Leadership Program.

Ms. Kilgour is a lifelong resident of Loudoun County, Virginia, where she and her husband enjoy playing golf. They have two adult children.

About the Company

Potomac Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: PTBS), was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Company's total assets were $981 million as of June 30, 2026. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and two loan production offices serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received numerous awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top Performing Banks" (under $2 billion in assets) and "Best Banks to Work For", as well as the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

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SOURCE Potomac Bank