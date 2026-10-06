Antea Group: AI in EHS: How Far Can Artificial Intelligence Take You

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Artificial intelligence has quickly earned a spot in the EHS toolbox.

Teams can use AI to summarize information, draft outlines, organize regulatory requirements, develop initial training content, and tackle administrative work that once consumed hours and complete it in a matter of minutes. Used appropriately, those capabilities can create meaningful efficiencies.

Used appropriately these capabilities can create real and significant efficiencies and allow EHS professionals to focus on the work that matters most, rather than repetitive, lower value tasks. But, it is also of paramount importance for EHS professionals as well as others with responsibility/accountability in the space to understand risks and limitations and where human expertise and experience need to take over.

Where Can AI Add Value in EHS?

Much of the most valuable work that EHS professionals undertake is on the floor, in implementation, and in conversations with workers and partner functions. It is supporting risk assessments, investigating and following up on an incident and taking action to prevent recurrence or further harm, and it's working on that evergreen task of keeping the operations in regulatory compliance. Yes, even the seemingly never-ending stream of meetings has significant value when covering the correct topics and engaging the right stakeholders.

This means that tasks that involve organizing, summarizing, or developing an outline or first draft can be particularly well suited to AI assistance and affording the EHS professional the time they need to focus their attention on the items that matter most. Depending on the tools available and an organization's AI governance policies, some potential applications include:

Developing a starting point for written programs or procedures

Organizing regulatory information

Summarizing lengthy documents

Pulling out corrective actions from an audit report into a CAPA tracker

Drafting checklists, communications or other routine materials

Creating baseline training materials

Repurposing or formatting existing and pre-validated information

Classifying and evaluating trends in hundreds or thousands of near miss or incident reports

Support in translating materials for multilingual workforces

Workflow automation

This is where AI's efficiency can really make a difference, helping take on the rote, time-consuming work that does not always require the full expertise of an experienced EHS professional.

Reducing the number of hours devoted to those tasks could ultimately allow EHS professionals to spend more time on implementation, verification, and assurance.

And that is an important shift. The goal of an EHS program is not simply to produce the document, register, checklist, or training module. It is to manage actual environmental, health, and safety risks.

The 70% Problem: AI Can Produce an Answer, but Is It the Right One?

The challenge begins when an AI-generated output looks complete enough to be treated as final.

Think of it as the "70% problem." AI can be an effective starting point, accelerating research, reducing administrative burden, and creating a strong outline or first draft. In some cases, it may get an EHS team much of the way toward a finish work product. But even an output that appears to be 70%, 80%, or 90% complete can leave an organization exposed if what is missing or incorrect includes the requirement or aspect that matters most or where it carries a significant potential outcome.

An AI tool may be capable of generating something that resembles a legal register, written program, or regulatory summary in a matter of minutes. That does not necessarily mean every requirement is current, complete, or applicable to a particular facility.

Antea Group's EHS professionals have encountered examples where our client's AI-generated research identified regulations that did not apply to their organization. In another example, an AI tool was asked to identify potential new regulations in one country and produced an extremely convincing answer containing details drawn from neighboring jurisdictions. The citation and regulatory information looked legitimate, but the supposed regulation did not exist in that country.

That is one of the more difficult aspects of using AI for EHS work: incorrect information can still look authoritative and convincingly correct if not properly scrutinized and validated by an EHS professional with the requisite knowledge and experience.

In both instances, AI identified requirements that do not actually apply or exist. This risks an EHS team can then spend unnecessary time and resources trying to comply with an obligation it never had in the first place.

In either scenario, appropriate validation is what turns an AI-generated starting point into information an EHS team can confidently use.

But perhaps the most dangerous failure we can encounter is the opposite, it's the critical requirement that the AI never mentions.

Regulatory Applicability Requires More Than Finding a Regulation

For EHS teams, identifying a regulation is only the beginning.

The more difficult questions are often:

Does this requirement apply to this facility, and why?

How does the local regulator interpret it?

Does a specific operation, process, substance or threshold trigger additional requirements?

What exemptions exist and do you trigger them?

Has the requirement changed?

How does it interact with other national, state, provincial or local requirements?

Those questions become particularly challenging for organizations operating across multiple jurisdictions.

AI can search and synthesize enormous amounts of information, but regulatory applicability depends on context. An experienced EHS professional or local subject matter expert can evaluate an AI-generated answer against actual operations and determine whether the information is complete and applicable.

That distinction matters because the consequences of incorrect information can extend well beyond having to revise a document.

What Happens When AI Gets EHS Information Wrong?

The risk varies considerably depending on the task, jurisdiction, and type of error.

Sometimes, an inaccurate AI response simply creates extra work. A team creates policies, trainings, or regulatory reports in an attempt to become compliant with a requirement that ultimately does not apply.

Other errors can have much greater consequences.

Incomplete or incorrect regulatory information can contribute to compliance gaps, fines, operational disruption, or reputational impacts. In some jurisdictions and circumstances, senior company representatives can face personal accountability and prosecution for serious compliance failures.

Many environmental permits and regulatory reports also require an authorized company representative to certify the information being submitted. AI may help prepare information, but responsibility for that information does not transfer to the technology that generated it. Loss of permits or related issues can be catastrophic for certain operations when it starts to heavily impact operations, and our "AI analysis said it was OK" won't fly with a regulator.

Depending on the use case, the issue could also be in confidentiality and privacy on the handling of sensitive data such as incident reports, medical case details, and other sensitive information. Ensuring your organization has thoroughly reviewed these use cases and risks, including its intersection with legislature such as GDPR and with legal privilege is key. After all, no AI has signed an NDA. Whatever protections your data has comes from your organization's appropriate handling of said data and your vendor agreements on how your AI tooling is configured.

Of course, the stakes are at their highest when inaccurate information affects worker safety. A missing requirement or incorrect procedure may not become obvious until an incident occurs, and regulators begin examining whether the appropriate programs and controls were in place. Was a critical control not identified or applied, was something calculated incorrectly because the AI didn't have all of the right context and information at its disposal? When at the core of our roles as EHS professionals is life safety, we are playing with proverbial fire when we do not do our due diligence and required thorough professional validation. Especially, ensuring that the validation matches the risk level.

Yet another risk is one that we may not see for several years but will be a real challenge when we come to this crossroad, and that is the erosion of expertise. How are early-career EHS professionals going to build the judgement needed to fact check and validate in a world dominated by the use of AI for the tasks that juniors would traditionally take on? If you have junior or up and coming EHS professionals in your organization, start to ask yourself, how are we going to continue to grow their expertise and where will they focus their efforts.

None of this is to say that organizations should avoid AI because something could go wrong or because it causes a downstream challenge. It means the human review should not be short circuited, especially where there is increased risk from an incorrect answer and that the risks should be carefully weighed and evaluated to determine the appropriate use cases.

The Future of AI in EHS Work Is Human + AI

The EHS profession won't go untouched by AI. Nor should it be.

There is real value in allowing technology to take on tasks that are repetitive, time-consuming, or heavily administrative. If AI can help an EHS manager spend less time formatting documents and searching through hundreds of pages of information, that creates more time for the work that requires professional judgment.

The role of the EHS professional may therefore shift increasingly toward three areas: assurance, verification, and implementation.

Assurance asks: Can we trust this information?

Verification asks: Is it correct and applicable here?

Implementation asks: How do we turn it into something that actually reduces risk?

Those are areas where experience, local knowledge, professional judgment, and an understanding of how work is actually performed remain essential. That validation may include:

Confirming regulatory citations and requirements

Determining facility-specific applicability

Identifying missing requirements or considerations

Reviewing information against current regulations

Adding local regulatory and operational context

Evaluating whether a written program reflects how work is actually performed

Confirming that recommendations are practical to implement

Getting Beyond the AI Starting Point

As AI becomes part of everyday EHS work, organizations should establish clear processes for where AI can be used, what requires human review, and who is responsible for validating the final work product. That may include identifying appropriate AI use cases, setting review requirements based on risk, and defining when regulatory or technical subject matter experts need to be involved. For organizations already experimenting with AI internally, expert review can provide additional assurance that the resulting programs, regulatory information, and other EHS materials are accurate, applicable and ready to put into practice.

AI can help get the work started. EHS expertise helps make sure the job is finished.

Looking for that EHS expertise to help you finish the job? Reach out to our EHS Auditing and Compliance team today.

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SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ai-in-ehs-how-far-can-artificial-intelligence-take-you-1233563