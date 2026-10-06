Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment Names Howie Noel as Cartoonist for Iconic Syndicated Feature

One cartoon. Over a century. Since 1918.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is excited to announce the addition of award-winning professional illustrator Howie Noel as the new Cartoonist for the iconic syndicated feature started by Robert Ripley in 1918. Noel becomes the ninth lead Cartoonist in the feature's history.

The cartoon is where Ripley's began. What started as a single newspaper panel grew into one of the most enduring features in publishing history, at its height reaching 80 million readers a day in more than 360 newspapers and 17 languages. Today, it is still in print, and still at the heart of a brand that spans more than 100 attractions across nine countries.

An acclaimed industry veteran, Noel brings a bold, imaginative style and decades of visual storytelling experience to the cartoon. His portfolio includes work as a featured colorist for the New York Times Stan Lee obituary tribute, alongside commercial work for major brands, album and poster art for world-renowned musicians, plus several published graphic novels, including his memoir, Float.

Now, Noel steps into the role of Cartoonist for Ripley's, carrying forward a legendary feature that has inspired curiosity, wonder, and disbelief for more than a century.

"It's an honor, and I'm always very aware of the legacy," said Noel. "As a lifelong fan of Ripley's and the comic, it's truly a dream to draw it and add to its history. Ripley's has been surprising readers since 1918, and I'm excited to be part of what comes next."

This exciting announcement reflects Ripley's commitment to honoring its past while evolving for the future. As the brand moves further into its second century, Noel's creative vision will continue the legacy of a cartoon that has entertained generations with the strange and unbelievable.

Read the cartoon daily at Ripleys.com/Cartoons. For more information on Howie Noel, please visit Ripleys.com/Stories/Howie-Noel.

Have a hometown oddity, an unusual personal feat, or a weird fact you stumbled across? Submit your own Believe It or Not! for a chance to be featured in a future cartoon at Ripleys.com/Contact-Us/Submit-A-Bion.

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Media Contact:

Suzanne Smagala-Potts

Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications

407-345-8010

smagala@ripleys.com

About Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment

Built on the foundation of a daily newspaper cartoon in 1918 - still in print today - Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment has grown to be a global leader in family entertainment with more than 100 attractions across nine countries. Along with Ripley's Believe It or Not!, Ripley's Aquariums, Great Wolf Lodge (Niagara Falls), Guinness World Records attractions, wax museums, traveling shows, miniature golf courses, mirror mazes, and more, the world of Ripley's continues to grow through exciting new experiences, and online content.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is a proud member of The Jim Pattison Group, Canada's largest private company.

Learn more about Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment by visiting Ripleys.com and following on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE: Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/ripleys-believe-it-or-not-world-entertainment-names-howie-noel-as-1232868