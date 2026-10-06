CVS Health: HPV Vaccination and Cervical Cancer Prevention: One of Public Health's Greatest Opportunities

By Dr. Michelle Gourdine and Dr. Joanne Armstrong

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

Cervical cancer was once one of the most common causes of cancer-related death among women in the United States. Today, it is one of the most preventable cancers through human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination and routine cervical cancer screening. The HPV vaccine also protects boys and girls against other HPV-related cancers that can develop later in life.

Yet thousands of women and men in the United States are still diagnosed with HPV-related cancers each year, and thousands more lose their lives to diseases that, in many cases, can be prevented or detected early.

That reality represents both a challenge and an opportunity.

The Role of HPV Vaccination

Nearly all cervical cancers are caused by persistent infection with certain types of HPV, a common virus that most people will encounter at some point in their lives. The HPV vaccine - known by its brand name Gardasil - protects against aggressive HPV types responsible for most cervical cancers and several other cancers as well.

HPV vaccination provides safe, effective, and long-lasting protection for both boys and girls. HPV can cause cancers in women and men, including cervical, throat, anal and penile cancers. HPV is responsible for an estimated 60-70% of oropharyngeal cancers in the United States, and these cancers occur far more often in men than women. Vaccinating all children at the recommended age helps protect them from HPV-related cancers later in life.

With more than 135 million doses distributed in the United States, the HPV vaccine has a reassuring safety record that's backed by over 15 years of monitoring and research.

And the data show it works : HPV infections, genital warts, and cervical pre-cancers (abnormal cells on the cervix that can lead to cancer) have dropped since the vaccine was introduced in the United States. Infections with HPV types that cause most HPV cancers and genital warts have dropped 88% among teen girls and 81% among young adult women. And among vaccinated women, the percentage of cervical pre-cancers caused by the HPV types most often linked to cervical cancer has dropped by 40%.

Since the introduction of Gardasil, healthcare professionals have viewed HPV vaccination as one of the most promising cancer prevention tools available. Today, we are beginning to see the impact of that investment.

Research published this year by the American Cancer Society found that cervical cancer incidence among women ages 20 to 31 declined 27% nationally in the years following HPV vaccine introduction, with states that achieved higher vaccination rates generally experiencing larger declines. Higher vaccination coverage was associated with greater reductions in cervical cancer risk.

Even more striking, new observational research published in The Lancet found that in England, where HPV vaccination rates have been high, no cervical cancer deaths occurred among women ages 20 to 24 between 2020 and 2024, compared with more than 23 expected deaths based on historical trends. Researchers concluded that high HPV vaccination coverage was associated with substantial reductions in cervical cancer mortality.

"The HPV vaccine is recommended beginning in adolescence because it is most effective before exposure to the virus," said Dr. Gourdine, SVP and Chief Medical Officer for CVS Caremark, a trained pediatrician and public health leader. "When your child is 11 or 12 years old, it can feel uncomfortable to think about care connected to their future sexual activity-but this is one of the best tools we have to prevent cervical cancer, as well as other HPV-related cancers that can affect both women and men."

Screening Remains Essential

Vaccination is only one part of the prevention story.

Routine cervical cancer screening remains one of the most effective ways to identify precancerous changes before they become cancer or to detect cancer at an earlier, more treatable stage. The Pap test and HPV test can identify abnormalities long before symptoms appear, creating opportunities for timely intervention and better outcomes.

However, screening rates remain a concern. Data from the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion show that cervical cancer screening rates have been declining for years and have not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. This trend is especially concerning because regular screening continues to be a cornerstone of cervical cancer prevention.

"Cervical cancer screening remains essential, even for people who have received the HPV vaccine," said Dr. Joanne Armstrong, VP and Chief Medical Officer, Women's Health and Genomics, CVS Health. "Following recommended screening guidelines can help identify precancerous changes before they become cancer, when treatment may be most effective."

Prevention Works Best When We Use Every Tool Available

Too often, conversations about cervical cancer focus only after a diagnosis. Yet some of the most important actions happen years earlier through preventive care.

Vaccination helps reduce the risk of HPV infection. Screening helps detect abnormalities early. Together, these tools create a powerful opportunity to reduce the burden of cervical cancer and improve long-term health outcomes.

As physicians, we see firsthand the value of prevention. We also recognize that navigating healthcare decisions can sometimes feel overwhelming. But cervical cancer prevention offers a rare example of a public health success story already within our reach.

The science is clear: preventive care saves lives. By staying up to date on recommended vaccinations and routine screenings, patients can take meaningful steps to protect their health and reduce their risk of cervical cancer.

While no prevention strategy is perfect, cervical cancer demonstrates what is possible when medical innovation, preventive care, and patient action come together. It is one of the clearest examples in modern medicine that the best cancer treatment may be preventing cancer from developing in the first place.

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hpv-vaccination-and-cervical-cancer-prevention-one-of-public-healths-1233583