

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Defense contractor BAE Systems plc (BA.L), announced on Tuesday that it has received a contract from Lockheed Martin to deliver electronic warfare systems for F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, enhancing situational awareness and self-protection capabilities.



The AN/ASQ-239 EW system provides electromagnetic spectrum superiority, enabling the aircraft to detect and counter threats from enemy fighters, missiles, drones and air defense systems. BAE said the system can be updated with software to adapt quickly to evolving conflict scenarios.



Under the contract, BAE will supply EW systems for F-35 Lots 20-22 and retrofit older aircraft. The company has delivered more than 1,500 systems and manufactures them at facilities in Texas and New Hampshire.



BAE said investments in automation and supply chain capacity will allow it to scale production to meet demand for the global F-35 fleet.



On the LSE, shares of BAE Systems were losing 4.86 percent, changing hands at 1,840.00 pence.



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