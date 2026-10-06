This new agreement marks the acceleration of SMAIO's collaborative strategy aimed at rolling out its open platform for customized implant solutions in the US market.

Regulatory News:

SMAIO (Software, Machines and Adaptative Implants in Orthopaedics Euronext Growth Paris, ISIN code: FR0014005I80 Ticker: ALSMA, PEA-PME eligible), a French-American company specialized in complex spine surgery and offering an integrated pre-, intra- and postoperative solution based on 3D planning software, adaptive implants and related services, announces the signing of a sales agency agreement with DePuy Synthes (Raynham, Massachusetts), a global leader in orthopaedic technologies and solutions.

DePuy Synthes has one of the most comprehensive orthopedic portfolios in the world. Its solutions cover joint reconstruction, trauma, craniomaxillofacial surgery, spinal surgery and sports medicine. In particular, the Company has developed and markets a comprehensive spine solutions ecosystem including VELYS Active Robotic Assistance platform, and the TriALTIS Pedicle Screw System, which builds upon its long-established Expedium Pedicle Screw System,

As part of this strategic collaboration, a network of surgeons in the United States will benefit from SMAIO's planning and realignment solutions as well as patient specific implants, which are integrated directly into the company's innovative ecosystem. This collaboration represents a key milestone in the roll-out of SMAIO's open platform, KEOPS-4ME, designed to offer a personalized, data-driven approach to complex spinal surgery. The platform combines advanced data analysis, 3D surgical planning via the KEOPS Balance Analyzer 3D, and the use of patient-specific rods K-ROD.

Philippe ROUSSOULY, Chief Executive Officer of SMAIO, said: "This strategic collaboration is a strong endorsement of our expertise and a significant step in our expansion into the US market. This kind of collaboration with major players in spinal surgery confirms the keen interest generated by our KEOPS-4ME open platform and its potential to meet the practical needs of surgeons in the United States. Our innovative technologies for spinal realignment planning and treatment customization fit naturally into DePuy Synthes' portfolio of solutions, fully in line with their vision for the future of spinal surgery. We are confident that access to a broader hospital network will be a powerful driver for the adoption of our technology and will support our commercial development. Our aim remains to position SMAIO as the pioneer of innovative, data-driven solutions that improve surgical planning, patient outcomes and the overall efficiency of spinal care."

Upcoming financial event:

H1 2026 results and Q3 2026 revenue: October 13, 2026 (after market close)

About SMAIO

A precursor in the use of clinical data and imaging of the spine, SMAIO designs global solutions for spine surgery specialists. The Company has recognized expertise thanks to its big data database, which has become a global reference with more than 100,000 patient cases documented. SMAIO offers spine surgeons a comprehensive platform, i-Kontrol, incorporating planning, implantable devices and related services, enabling them to treat spinal pathologies in a safe, effective and lasting way. The open platform deployed by the Company in the United States, KEOPS-4ME, is designed to offer a personalized and data-driven approach for complex spine surgeries, enabling SMAIO to enter into commercial partnerships with major US surgical companies and to provide their surgeon customers with patient-specific implants. Based in Dallas (United States) and Lyon (France), SMAIO benefits from the skill and expertise of more than 50 highly specialized employees.

For further information, please visit: www.smaio.com

Listing market: Euronext Growth Paris

ISIN: FR0014005I80

Ticker: ALSMA

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of the management of the Company. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in results, profitability and expected events. In addition, SMAIO, its shareholders and affiliates, directors, officers, advisors and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties about, the statistical information or forecast information contained in this press release that originates from or is derived from third-party sources or industry publications. Such statistical data and forecast information are used in this press release for information purposes only.

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Contacts:

SMAIO

Philippe Roussouly

Chief Executive Officer

Renaut Fritsch

Chief Financial Officer

investors@smaio.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

smaio@newcap.eu

T: 01 44 71 94 92