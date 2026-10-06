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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2026 17:00 Uhr
133 Leser
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Citira Holding AB (publ): Citira has acquired Redpath Tyres, marking first step into the UK Truck & Bus tyre market

Citira has agreed to acquire Redpath Tyres Ltd, marking the company's first move into the commercial & agricultural tyre segment in the UK and the starting point for establishing a national UK footprint. The acquisition builds on Citira's entry into the UK earlier this year through Tyrefix Group, bringing Redpath's local expertise and strong reputation together with the group's circular tyre management model - spanning retreading, rim refurbishment and fleet logistics - already established across the Nordics and Poland.

Redpath Tyres has served customers in Scotland for 52 years, operating from 11 locations and employing approximately 90 people. Redpath Tyres will continue to operate under its own name and with the same team. Graham, Neil and Catriona will remain involved in the business, becoming shareholders in the Citira Group.

"Redpath Tyres has earned a strong reputation across Scotland through its reliability, service quality and close relationships with the fleets and farming community it supports. That reputation provides an excellent foundation for the next stage of growth. Following our entry into the UK earlier this year, this acquisition represents a deliberate first step into the Commercial (TBR) market and the beginning of our ambition to build a national network," says Oliver Johnson, Head of UK at Citira.
"We as a family have spent 52 years building this business and wanted to find a long-term stewardship that would continue to look after our people and customers. Citira's plans for the business, and their track record with businesses like Tyrefix, gave me the confidence that this is the right home for the team and everything we've built. I'm glad our family gets to stay involved and invested as shareholders in Citira as the business grows as part of a bigger group," says Graham Redpath on behalf of the Redpath family.

Contact
David Boman, CEO at Citira
Email: press@citira.com

About Citira
Citira is a go-to tire and vehicle service partner for drivers and fleet operators.

Citira supports customers in gaining uptime, meeting safety requirements, lowering costs, and reducing environmental impact. The service offering combines swift and reliable service, nationwide 24/7 reach in our markets, a broad full-service offering, and independent advice tailored to customers' needs.

Citira consists of 180+ service points, 5 retreading sites, and 1,200+ professionals across the Nordics, UK and Poland. Together we keep transport moving.

For more info visit citira.com and follow us on Linkedin.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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