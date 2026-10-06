Avio S.p.A.: Avio USA Breaks Ground in Virginia on First U.S. Solid Rocket Motor Facility, Strengthening Defense Supply Chain and Creating Over 1,000 Jobs

COLLEFERRO, IT / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Avio USA today broke ground on its first U.S. manufacturing facility, an approximately 900,000-square-foot solid rocket motor plant in Hurt, Virginia, that will add significant domestic capacity for U.S. missile and munitions production.

Located at the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park, the new facility will give Avio USA the capacity to produce thousands of solid rocket motors annually for U.S. tactical missile programs. The company expects to create roughly 1,500 high-quality technical jobs in Southern Virginia.

"America needs new suppliers to expand capacity, strengthen competition, and accelerate production now for solid rocket motors and munitions," said Secretary Hung Cao. "Virginia already carries a critical share of the nation's energetics workload. This new facility in Hurt will build on that strength, reinforce our defense industrial base, and help ensure our warfighters are equipped to fight, win, and come home safe."

"Avio USA is building more than a manufacturing facility in Virginia. We are building an American company and workforce that can bring Avio's proven propulsion expertise to the U.S. defense market," said James Syring, CEO of Avio USA. "Our goal is to be an independent, open-source merchant supplier, able to support multiple customers and programs and provide major defense primes with an additional source for this critical capability. That means more capacity, more competition and greater resilience in the American rocket motor supply chain. We are grateful to the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Town of Hurt, Pittsylvania County, the Department of War and our customers for their support."

"I am thrilled to welcome Avio to Pittsylvania County and look forward to the opportunities this investment will create for generations of Virginians to come," said Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger. "This groundbreaking represents what is possible when an innovative company, a skilled workforce, and committed state and local partners come together with a shared vision. Avio's investment will create jobs, advance critical manufacturing capabilities, and reinforce Virginia's position as a premier destination for aerospace and defense industry growth."

Avio USA is a subsidiary of Avio S.p.A., a global rocket and space propulsion leader based in Rome, Italy, and operates under a DCSA Special Security Agreement.

"Today we are turning Avio's long-term strategy into industrial reality," said Giulio Ranzo, CEO of Avio. "The successful completion of our capital raise provided the resources for this investment, which will expand the U.S. solid rocket motor manufacturing capacity and establish a lasting American presence for Avio. Combining our proven expertise with local talent, we will support our customers and contribute to a more resilient defense supply chain."

HITT Contracting is leading construction as the general contractor, driving delivery of the advanced manufacturing facility. Construction is expected to be completed by late 2028 with production anticipated to begin in early 2029. The facility is being developed to support solid rocket motor requirements across the U.S. defense industry, including programs for Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.

"This new facility is a significant step toward a more robust and diverse supply chain for solid rocket motors that are critical to our nation's defense," said Lockheed Martin Missiles & Fire Control President Tim Cahill. "Lockheed Martin is working hand-in-hand with Avio USA to expand this vital resource that will benefit the entire defense industrial base."

"Today's groundbreaking expands the nation's manufacturing capacity for solid rocket motors," said Bob Butz, senior vice president of Operations, Supply Chain and Quality at Raytheon, an RTX business. "Modern production facilities focused on critical defense technologies are essential to strengthening national readiness. By expanding and diversifying our supply base through additional sourcing options, we are supporting long term growth across the defense industrial base and ensuring we can deliver more capability faster to the warfighter."

"Avio's project is an important investment in our home state of Virginia, increasing manufacturing and the domestic supply chain that supports our nation's defense capabilities," said Josh Foreso, Executive Vice President of HITT Contracting. "HITT has a long history of building throughout Virginia, and we're proud to bring our local experience in manufacturing and aerospace construction to Avio's new home in Hurt. Alongside strong local trade partners, we are focused on safely delivering another piece of America's critical infrastructure while supporting Avio's investment in the expansion of U.S. manufacturing."

***

Avio is a leading international group engaged in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion systems. The experience and know-how built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting-edge of the space launcher sector and defense program. Avio is present in Italy, France, United States and French Guyana, employing more than 1,500 highly qualified personnel. Avio is the prime contractor for the Vega program and a sub-contractor for the Ariane program, as well as a leading solid rocket motor subcontractor for the design and manufacturing of major European tactical missile programs.

Avio USA Inc., headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, is a subsidiary of Avio S.p.A. structured to operate in compliance with U.S. security and export-control regulations. The company is governed by a U.S.-based board of directors and led by CEO James Syring, a retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral and former Director of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. Avio USA is building a growing U.S. engineering, manufacturing and operations presence, leveraging Avio's global propulsion expertise to expand domestic production and serve as an independent supplier to U.S. defense customers and industry partners.

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com

Raytheon - With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

HITT Contracting provides a wide range of commercial construction services across the nation, including complex core and shell buildings, renovations, interior fit-outs, and routine service work. No matter the project size or type, HITT delivers a premium construction experience. With 2025 revenues of $13.1 billion and more than 3,600 team members nationwide, HITT is ranked among the top 10 largest general contractors in the U.S. For nearly 90 years, the Washington, D.C.-area headquartered firm has been driven by a spark of curiosity to push boundaries and redefine what's possible in construction. Through innovation, sustainability, and partnership, HITT is igniting progress and tackling the industry's greatest challenges while consistently delivering exceptional building experiences. Learn more about HITT's general contracting capabilities at hitt.com

For further information

Media Relations contacts:

francesco.delorenzo@avio.com

Investor Relations contacts:

nevio.quattrin@avio.com

Avio USA - Media Relations

kristina@messnermediagroup.com

SOURCE: Avio S.p.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/avio-usa-breaks-ground-in-virginia-on-first-u.s.-solid-rocket-motor-facility-1233587