Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers
Regulatory News:
Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO):
Code ISIN: FR0000130395
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 30 September 2026
Number of shares: 52 846 274
Number of exercisable voting rights: 81 965 361
Number of theoretical voting rights: 82 188 852
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Contacts:
Rémy Cointreau
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