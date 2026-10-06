PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, of $6.59 million compared to $5.71 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of 15.45%. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, net income available to common shareholders was $18.21 million compared to $15.52 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of 17.31%.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company reported total assets of $1.557 billion compared to $1.391 billion on September 30, 2025, an increase of 11.91%. Total deposits were $1.284 billion and gross loans were $1.313 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2026, compared to total deposits of $1.179 billion and gross loans of $1.181 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025, increases of 8.89% and 11.20% respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I am pleased to report record quarterly earnings. The Company continued to experience strong growth throughout the organization with over 11% growth in total assets and over 17% increase in net income available to common shareholders year-to-date. The hard work and effort of our employees continues to drive our efficiency. As always, we will continue to look for opportunities to further enhance shareholder value."

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, the Company had basic earnings of $6.30 per share compared to $5.41 per share for the same period last year, an increase of 16.45%. As of September 30, 2026, the book value per common share was $47.28 compared to $43.75 on September 30, 2025, an increase of 8.07%. On August 21, 2026, the Company paid its third quarter dividend of $0.63 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. It was our 59th consecutively increased quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City and Richlands.

www.pbknc.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025 as presented are unaudited.

PB Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 Assets (unaudited) * Cash and due from banks $ 9,686 $ 10,521 Interest-earning deposits with banks 14,996 24,093 Investment securities 168,811 143,472 Loans, gross 1,313,317 1,180,246 Allowance for credit losses (11,148 ) (10,493 ) Premises and equipment, net 3,642 3,737 Goodwill 9,876 9,876 Other intangible assets 3,294 3,978 Other assets 44,287 39,229 Total assets $ 1,556,761 $ 1,404,659 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,283,519 $ 1,186,279 FHLB advances 72,000 25,000 Subordinate debt 23,632 23,593 Junior subordinate debt 4,574 4,528 Other liabilities 12,211 12,186 Total liabilities 1,395,936 1,251,586 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock 17,923 17,923 Common stock 3,022 2,977 Additional paid-in capital 57,411 55,930 Retained earnings 92,449 80,871 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,980 ) (4,628 ) Total shareholders' equity 160,825 153,073 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,556,761 $ 1,404,659 Common stock outstanding 3,022,196 2,976,761 Book value per share $ 47.28 $ 45.40 Tangible book value per share $ 42.93 $ 40.75

* Derived from audited financial statements

PB Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations For the three months ended For the nine months ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income $ 24,329 $ 22,694 $ 69,549 $ 65,588 Interest expense 9,620 9,465 27,359 28,093 Net interest income 14,709 13,229 42,190 37,495 Provision for credit losses 153 - 557 279 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,556 13,229 41,633 37,216 Non interest income 614 516 1,588 1,453 Non interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,876 3,414 11,172 9,866 Occupancy and equipment 332 328 987 974 Advertising and promotion 29 61 103 184 Data processing 816 697 2,372 2,030 Professional services 214 263 646 754 Amortization of intangible assets 221 249 685 771 Foreclosure - 45 - 53 Other 758 817 2,409 2,652 Total non-interest expenses 6,246 5,874 18,374 17,284 Income before income taxes 8,924 7,871 24,847 21,385 Income tax expense 2,019 1,848 5,697 4,922 Net income 6,905 6,023 19,150 16,463 Preferred stock dividends 314 314 941 941 Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,591 $ 5,709 $ 18,209 $ 15,522 Net income per common share - basic $ 2.27 $ 1.98 $ 6.30 $ 5.41 Net income per common share - diluted $ 2.10 $ 1.87 $ 5.82 $ 5.14 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,902,417 2,879,406 2,892,590 2,869,992 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 3,141,792 3,059,794 3,127,744 3,020,917



Other Data Return on average assets 1.71 % 1.64 % 1.67 % 1.55 % Return on average equity 18.41 % 18.05 % 17.52 % 17.17 % Net interest margin 3.86 % 3.83 % 3.88 % 3.73 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 0.85 % 0.89 % 0.85 % 0.89 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.13 % 0.05 % 0.13 % 0.05 % Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to loans (0.01 )% 0.00 % (0.01 )% 0.00 % Efficiency ratio 41.74 % 43.80 % 42.62 % 45.14 % Non-accrual loans $ 1,472 $ 283 $ 1,472 $ 283 90 days past due and still accruing $ 608 $ - $ 608 $ - Other real estate owned $ - $ 370 $ - $ 370 Gain/(loss) on sale of securities $ - $ - $ - $ -

For more information, contact:

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO

252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

SOURCE: PB Financial Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pb-financial-corporation-reports-record-third-quarter-2026-earnings-1233586