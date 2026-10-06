Coreforce and Scylla Expand Collaboration to Advance AI-Powered Security Intelligence for Public Safety

Proven in active correctional environments, the expanded collaboration brings AI-powered threat detection and real-time intelligence to agencies through existing camera infrastructure

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Coreforce , a mission-critical public safety technology company, and Scylla AI , a global leader in AI-powered video analytics and physical threat detection, today announced the expansion of their collaboration following successful deployments in active correctional environments.

The expanded relationship makes Scylla's AI-powered video analytics more broadly available through Coreforce's unified public safety technology platform, including integrations with Bodyworn cameras, digital evidence management and real-time intelligence capabilities.

The collaboration was first deployed in a large U.S. statewide correctional system, where Coreforce and Scylla technologies have been operating together under real-world conditions. Building on the early success of that deployment, the companies have formalized and expanded their relationship to make the integrated capabilities available to additional public safety agencies.

Scylla's AI-powered analytics help identify and prioritize potential physical threats, including weapons, fights, slips and falls, perimeter intrusions and other critical events across existing camera infrastructure. Integrated with Coreforce, those capabilities give personnel greater visibility into developing incidents while reducing the need to navigate multiple systems, screens and video feeds.

For public safety command centers managing complex operations, the integration provides a more unified view of critical information and helps personnel focus attention where it is needed most.

"Correctional environments operate under some of the strictest privacy and security requirements in the world. Security intelligence cannot depend on sending sensitive video or operational data to the cloud. AI models must run fully air-gapped, keep all data within the customer's environment, and be specifically balanced for the realities of correctional facilities, where accuracy, privacy, and reliability are non-negotiable. Our work with Coreforce demonstrates that AI-powered security can deliver meaningful intelligence while respecting those requirements from the ground up," said Albert Stepanyan, Scylla's CEO and co-founder.

The expanded collaboration also reinforces Coreforce's approach to an open public safety technology ecosystem, enabling agencies to connect technology and data across existing infrastructure rather than requiring a closed, single-vendor environment. Together, Coreforce and Scylla provide agencies with additional flexibility to incorporate AI-powered video intelligence into the technology environments they already use.

"Public safety agencies need technology that works together and gives them the flexibility to build around their operational needs," said Greg Sebastian, CEO of Coreforce. "By integrating Scylla's AI-powered intelligence into the Coreforce platform, we're helping agencies bring critical information into a more connected environment, giving frontline professionals greater clarity and visibility when it matters most."

Coreforce and Scylla will showcase the integration at IACP 2026, taking place Oct. 24-27 in Orlando, Florida. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about the collaboration and its application across public safety and corrections environments.

To learn more about Coreforce and its public safety technology platform, visit coreforcetech.com . For more information about Scylla AI and its AI-powered video analytics solutions, visit scylla.ai .

###

About Coreforce

Coreforce is a mission-critical public safety technology company serving law enforcement, first responders, and corrections globally. Its unified, cloud-native platform includes Bodyworn cameras, digital evidence management, CAD, records management systems (RMS), situational awareness tools, and jail management solutions (JMS). With nearly 25 years of experience and a national presence in more than 40 states, Coreforce helps public safety agencies operate with greater clarity, transparency, and confidence. Built in partnership with those who serve, Coreforce is committed to equipping the people on the front lines with tools they can trust. Learn more at coreforcetech.com .

About Scylla AI

Scylla AI is a global leader in AI-powered video analytics and physical threat detection, delivering real-time security intelligence to enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure organizations worldwide. Built on ScyllaNet, Scylla's proprietary deep learning framework, the platform detects weapons, behavioral anomalies, perimeter intrusions, and a wide range of physical threats across existing camera infrastructure. Scylla's solutions are trusted across more than 1,000 deployments covering over 300,000 cameras globally, and are certified by AICPA and ISO, NDAA §889 compliant, US DoW validated, and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit www.scylla.ai .

Media Contact

Coreforce

Nakisha Garner

VP, Growth Marketing

ngarner@coreforcetech.com

404-989-6175

SOURCE: Coreforce

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/coreforce-and-scylla-expand-collaboration-to-advance-ai-powered-s-1233435