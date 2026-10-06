Easterra rebrands following strong growth in hard-to-serve connectivity markets

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectivity provider Easterra has unveiled a new brand identity that reflects its expertise in hard-to-serve markets and its ability to support partners' networks worldwide. The launch comes as Easterra continues to grow, with rising demand across Asia.

"We're seeing particularly strong growth across international markets. In the first half of 2026, our APAC connectivity orders were already 56% higher than for the whole of 2025, while orders for point-to-point Layer 2 connectivity on our own network were up 86%," said Harry Zhuk, Director, Commercial & Growth of Easterra. "Asia-Pacific is becoming increasingly important to our business, and we expect that momentum to continue through the second half of the year and into 2027."

Over the past two years, Easterra has more than doubled its customer site footprint, expanding from core European markets to Thailand, Japan, India, and Vietnam.

Connectivity is available across 174 countries, through its network of vetted local suppliers globally and Easterra's own infrastructure spanning 13 Points of Presence. Recent deployments range from established business centres to the Cayman Islands, New Caledonia, French Polynesia, and the Maldives.

The new brand identity, including logo, website, and positioning "Trusted. Even Here." reflects the business' continued growth and reach. Easterra works through wholesale carriers, resellers and systems integrators, giving them one partner for their customers' entire network.

"We've spent years building relationships with suppliers in markets all over the world," adds Lechi Isaev, Managing Director of Easterra. "When a customer comes to us with a requirement in a location that is difficult to serve, we know who to speak to and how to approach it. That's what 'Trusted. Even Here.' means for us. Wherever the requirement is, we want our customers to feel they can come to us and we'll find a way to get it done."

The new identity will be introduced at Capacity Europe 2026, 13-15 October, booth E16.

About Easterra

Easterra is a global connectivity specialist providing the underlay to wholesalers, carriers, service providers and system integrators, with particular expertise in complex, underserved and difficult-to-reach markets. Through a network of vetted local suppliers, Easterra provides Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), Layer 2, broadband connectivity, and field services across 174 countries. Trusted, even here. https://easterra.com/

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Dominic Danson, Senior Account Director, dominic@grammatikagency.com



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