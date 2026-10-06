iTrustCapital Launches Q, AI-Formulated Quantitative Trading Strategies for Crypto Investors

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / iTrustCapital today announced the launch of Q, AI-formulated quantitative trading strategies for crypto investors, available now through self-directed retirement and non-retirement accounts.

Q offers a suite of opt-in AI-formulated quantitative trading strategies that systematically buy and sell selected cryptocurrencies based on predefined algorithmic rules and changing market conditions. The client chooses the strategy. Once activated, the pre-defined rules may buy or sell selected cryptocurrencies inside their account at iTrustCapital .

Each Q strategy runs on its own rule set and monitors market signals such as trend, volatility, relative strength, moving averages, and other cycle indicators. Clients opt in, select which strategy to run, and can opt out of the strategy with no exit fee.

"This is one of the most important product launches we've had at iTrustCapital, and one we've been thinking about for a long time. Most crypto products are built for the buy. Q was built to address what happens after that," said Kevin Maloney, CEO of iTrustCapital. "The clients pick the strategy, and the pre-defined rules select which assets to buy or sell based on certain market signals whether or not clients are watching the charts. It is not a fund, it is not a managed account, and it will not beat a buy-and-hold strategy in every market. We built Q to provide clients with a more systematic long-term approach that doesn't depend on watching the market all day or reacting in the moment."

Bringing Systematic Crypto Strategies to Individuals

Professionals have long used quantitative systems and algorithmic tools to follow trends, monitor market conditions, and respond according to predefined rules.

For individuals, access to similar approaches has often meant connecting outside bots, using additional third party platforms with prodigious fees, or understanding technical systems that were not built for everyday investors.

Q brings systematic crypto trading strategies directly into the iTrustCapital account experience. Clients can explore and activate strategies directly from their account and opt out on a daily basis. There is no outside bot to connect, no additional complicated platform to learn, and no need to move assets elsewhere.

Q is a technology feature inside a self-directed iTrustCapital account. Each Q strategy runs on iTrustCapital's in-house trading engine. The strategies share the same core logic, with triggers set for various degrees of aggressive preferences and monitor market signals and cycle indicators. Some strategies may trade only a few times a year. No strategy guarantees a minimum number of trades. Clients may run more than one strategy.

Artificial intelligence was used in research and development, including exploring and stress-testing strategy designs. Once a strategy is live, it follows its predefined rules. It does not generate new trading instructions on its own, retrain in real time, or change its approach based on the news cycle.

No iTrustCapital entity selects the strategy or makes individualized discretionary investment decisions for the client.

Crypto Investing Just Got Interesting

With iTrustCapital's AI-formulated quantitative trading strategies, investors now have access to an entirely new way to approach crypto within their self-directed account.

Q brings predefined rules, market signals, and systematic execution together in one experience, giving investors a powerful new way to navigate crypto markets without relying on charts or emotion.

For iTrustCapital clients, the next chapter of crypto investing is already here.

For more information, visit itrustcapital.com .

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is an award-winning fintech software platform for traditional and alternative assets. The company provides access to over 100 cryptocurrencies, thousands of stocks and ETFs, and physical precious metals through Premium Custody Accounts for everyday investing, self-directed Tax-Advantaged IRAs* for long-term retirement savings, and Treasury Accounts for businesses, trusts, non-profits, and other entities. With thousands of 4.9 star reviews, the Company's U.S.-based client service team provides knowledgeable support throughout the entire account experience. Leveraging regulated third-party U.S. banks, custodians, broker-dealers, and institutional storage providers to secure client assets, iTrustCapital offers broad access, and greater asset security and flexibility for retail and institutional clients alike.

iTrustCapital is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment adviser or investment manager. iTrustCapital is not affiliated with and does not endorse any particular digital asset, cryptocurrency, precious metal, stock or ETF or Q strategy. It does not provide legal, tax or investment advice. Q is a product feature available through self-directed accounts. The strategies available through Q incorporate quantitative methodologies developed using artificial intelligence tools. iTrustCapital does not provide investment advisory or discretionary services through Q, and the availability of any strategy through Q should not be construed as personalized investment advice or a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any digital asset or to utilize any particular trading strategy. Clients remain solely responsible for their own investment decisions and may activate, deactivate, or change strategies. Graphics, images, and charts depicting Q strategy performance are shown net of applicable fees, include hypothetical, backtested or modeled results derived from historical data and do not represent actual client trading results. Past performance is not an indication or guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk and you may incur experience gains or losses regardless of strategy or asset selected. No representation is made that any quantitative strategy will be profitable, achieve any particular result, or avoid losses. No investment is completely risk-free, and every investment carries the potential for losing some or all of the principal amount invested.

*Some taxes may apply.

Media Contact

Kona Bertolino

Sr. Content Marketing Manager

info@itrustcapital.com

(562) 600-8399

SOURCE: iTrustCapital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/itrustcapital-launches-q-ai-formulated-quantitative-trading-strategie-1233257