IMULIFE GROUP: IMULIFE Announces AI Initiative to Track Immune Biomarkers Over Time

The IT-X framework is designed to compare blood-based immune data across repeated measurements

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / IMULIFE, a U.S. health company founded by cellular immunologist Gene Gui, announced an initiative combining artificial intelligence and blood-based immune data to track changes in immune-related measurements over time.

The initiative centers on IT-X, an immune-tracking framework co-developed by Gui, his research team and artificial intelligence specialists, according to the company. IMULIFE said the framework is designed to analyze nearly 200 immune-related biomarkers and analytical parameters. Biomarkers are measurable biological indicators; the framework also incorporates parameters used to interpret those measurements.

The planned approach would establish an individual baseline and compare it with subsequent measurements. By following data across multiple time points, IMULIFE aims to develop a record of how immune-related indicators change over time. The company's areas of interest include immune aging, inflammatory activity and other patterns of immune response.

Gui said the longer-term objective is to build a continuously updated personal immune health record that could be used to examine relationships among diet, sleep, stress, lifestyle and immune biomarkers. These relationships would be explored as correlations, without assuming that one factor caused a particular biological change.

Gui described artificial intelligence as a way to apply immunology research and data interpretation expertise more consistently across repeated analyses. The company plans to continue developing its framework as part of this effort to organize and interpret longitudinal data, meaning measurements collected over time.

IMULIFE is also exploring short-chain fatty acids, metabolites produced by gut bacteria, as a potential additional source of data. The company plans to study whether changes in gut microbial metabolism correlate with immune-related measurements, including markers associated with inflammation and immune aging.

The initiative describes development goals and planned areas of investigation. Drawing meaningful conclusions from the data will depend on the quality of the measurements and validation of the biomarkers and analytical models. This announcement does not present clinical validation results or demonstrate that changes in the measured indicators produce health benefits.

About IMULIFE

IMULIFE is a U.S. health company founded by cellular immunologist Gene Gui. Its work includes developing approaches to immune data analysis and tracking biological measurements over time.

Media Contact

Contact: Ms. Christy Wong

Email: contact@imulifegroup.com

Website: http://www.imulifegroup.com/

SOURCE: IMULIFE GROUP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/imulife-announces-ai-initiative-to-track-immune-biomarkers-over-time-1233667