Cornerstone Speaking & Coaching: Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching Launches the Touchpoint Selling System as a Standalone Sales Follow-Up and Pipeline Productivity Program for Sales Teams Across the USA

Ryan Botner, founder of Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching and a Maxwell Leadership Certified Coach, formally launches the Touchpoint Selling System as a standalone program giving sales teams and entrepreneurs a documented, repeatable follow-up process for converting post-conversation prospects into closed business through consistent, value-delivering touchpoints.

WASHBURN, ND / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching today announced the standalone launch of the Touchpoint Selling System, a proprietary sales follow-up and pipeline productivity program developed by founder Ryan Botner, making available as a dedicated enrollment for the first time the follow-up framework that Botner has taught alongside coaching programs and keynote presentations across North Dakota and nationally as one of the most consistently revenue-impacting tools in the firm's portfolio.

The Touchpoint Selling System provides sales teams and entrepreneurs with a documented, structured cadence of value-delivering touchpoints at specific intervals after an initial sales conversation, converting the post-conversation follow-up period from an informal and inconsistently executed intention into a systematic, accountable pipeline productivity process that sustains prospect relationships through the timing, budget, or priority shifts that eventually produce closed business.

The Problem the Program Addresses

The Touchpoint Selling System addresses the most consistently costly gap in small business and entrepreneurial sales: the abandonment of viable prospects after an initial conversation that did not produce an immediate commitment. Research on sales follow-up behavior consistently indicates that the majority of closed deals require five or more touchpoints after initial contact, while the majority of salespeople and entrepreneurs make two or fewer follow-up attempts before redirecting attention to new prospects. The revenue that disappears in that gap not to competitive loss or genuine disinterest, but to simple follow-up abandonment is the specific problem the program is designed to recover.

Program Structure: Three Components

The standalone program is structured across three components.

The Touchpoint Cadence Framework is a documented sequence of follow-up contacts at specific intervals, each designed to deliver genuine value to the prospect rather than simply restating the original ask.

The Value-Per-Touch Protocol is a system for selecting and delivering the specific piece of useful information, relevant case study, or timely observation that makes each touchpoint worth receiving rather than filtering out.

The Pipeline Review Structure is a weekly review process that makes every active prospect's touchpoint status visible and accountable, converting the follow-up cadence from a personal intention into a managed pipeline activity with documented completion.

"The revenue that most sales teams are leaving on the table is not in the prospects they lost. It is in the prospects they abandoned. A no after a first conversation is rarely a permanent rejection. It is a timing, budget, or priority signal. The Touchpoint Selling System is built to keep salespeople present through those signals, not by re-pitching, but by staying genuinely useful until the conditions shift and the prospect is ready to move forward." - Ryan Botner, Founder, Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching

Availability and Client Context

The Touchpoint Selling System is available as a standalone enrollment through Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching's national coaching portfolio, as a complement to the Speak2SELL Sales Training Workshop for organizations seeking a complete sales conversation and follow-up system, and as an integrated component of individual coaching programs and the Intentional Leaders Circle peer accountability mastermind.

The program is designed for entrepreneurs who generate leads but lose them in the follow-up period, for sales teams whose pipeline review reveals strong prospect volume but inconsistent close rates, and for sales managers seeking a documented, trainable follow-up process that produces consistent behavior across every team member.

The standalone launch follows demonstrated demand for the Touchpoint Selling framework across automotive retail, real estate, insurance, construction, and professional services, with clients reporting consistent improvement in post-conversation conversion rates when the framework is implemented with the documented cadence and accountability structure the standalone program provides. Jesse Moser of Torgerson Auto Center described the ongoing impact of the firm's sales frameworks on his team, noting that staff consistently come away with something useful every time Botner speaks, a behavioral outcome standard that reflects the sustained follow-through the Touchpoint Selling System is designed to produce.

The program's design is grounded in the same accountability research underlying every Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching program: Dominican University research demonstrating that written goals combined with a committed accountability partner produce up to 95% more than stated intentions alone, applied specifically to the daily follow-up commitments that convert a post-conversation prospect list into a managed, accountable pipeline.

"Touchpoint Selling is not a technique. It is a system. The difference matters because techniques depend on the salesperson remembering to use them. Systems run whether or not the salesperson is motivated on a given day. That reliability is what makes it one of the highest-impact tools we teach across every industry we serve." - Ryan Botner, Founder, Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching serves sales teams and entrepreneurs across Bismarck, Fargo, Minot, and throughout North Dakota and the Midwest, as well as nationally through in-person and virtual program formats. More information is available at cornerstonespeaking.com.

About Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching is a leadership and business coaching firm founded in 2022 by Ryan Botner, a Maxwell Leadership Certified Speaker and Coach based in Washburn, North Dakota. The firm has coached 500-plus clients and delivered 200-plus keynote presentations nationally through six programs: the Be Intentional leadership system, the Speak2SELL Sales Training Workshop, the Touchpoint Selling System, the Intentional Leaders Circle mastermind, the Money Follow$ Movement, and the Business Packaging Program. More information is available at cornerstonespeaking.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the Touchpoint Selling System?

A: The Touchpoint Selling System is a proprietary sales follow-up program developed by Ryan Botner of Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching. It provides a documented cadence of value-delivering follow-up contacts at specific intervals after an initial sales conversation, converting post-conversation prospects into closed business through consistent, accountable touchpoints.

Q: What problem does the Touchpoint Selling System address?

A: The program addresses the gap between the number of follow-up contacts most salespeople make typically two or fewer and the number most closed deals require typically five or more. It provides the documented cadence, value delivery protocol, and weekly accountability review that closes this gap systematically rather than relying on individual motivation.

Q: How does the Touchpoint Selling System differ from other sales follow-up approaches?

A: Touchpoint Selling is differentiated by its focus on delivering genuine value at every contact rather than restating the original ask, making each touchpoint worth receiving. It is also fully documented and reviewed weekly through the Pipeline Review Structure, making follow-up consistency a system output rather than a personal motivation requirement.

Q: Who developed the Touchpoint Selling System and what is its background?

A: The Touchpoint Selling System was developed by Ryan Botner, founder of Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching and a Maxwell Leadership Certified Coach based in Washburn, North Dakota, from 17-plus years of high-performance sales experience. The program has been taught alongside coaching programs and keynote presentations nationally before its standalone launch.

Q: How can sales teams and entrepreneurs enroll in the Touchpoint Selling System?

A: The program is available as a standalone enrollment, combined with the Speak2SELL Sales Training Workshop, or integrated into individual coaching programs. Enrollment information is available at cornerstonespeaking.com.

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Cornerstone Speaking & Coaching

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cornerstone-speaking-and-coaching-launches-the-touchpoint-sellin-1233669