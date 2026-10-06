EicOsis Announces Alzheimer's Association Part the Cloud Award Supporting Phase 1b Study of EC5026 in Alzheimer's Disease

Award to Dr. Walter Swardfager, from Sunnybrook Research Institute, will support a proof-of-mechanism clinical trial evaluating EicOsis' soluble epoxide hydrolase inhibitor in biomarker-confirmed early Alzheimer's disease

DAVIS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / EicOsis Human Health, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies targeting soluble epoxide hydrolase (sEH) for neuroinflammatory diseases, today announced that Dr. Walter Swardfager, Associate Professor at the University of Toronto and Scientist at Sunnybrook Research Institute in Toronto, Canada, has received a $1 million award from the Alzheimer's Association's Part the Cloud program to conduct a Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial of EicOsis' lead drug candidate, EC5026, in people with biomarker-confirmed early Alzheimer's disease.

Dr. Swardfager's project, "Phase 1b Proof-of-Mechanism Trial of EC5026 in Biomarker-Confirmed Early Alzheimer's Disease," was selected for funding through the program's Phase 1 and 2 Clinical Studies Program.

The study represents an important expansion of the clinical development program for EC5026 into Alzheimer's disease and will investigate the ability of sEH inhibition to improve key pathways associated with neuroinflammation and early Alzheimer's disease. The study is expected to start in early 2027 and enroll 50 participants with Alzheimer's in Toronto, Canada.

"We are thrilled that the Alzheimer's Association has recognized the potential of soluble epoxide hydrolase inhibition as a therapeutic approach for Alzheimer's," said Cindy Brown, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of EicOsis Human Health. "Neuroinflammation is increasingly recognized as an important component of Alzheimer's disease, and this study gives us an opportunity to determine whether targeting soluble epoxide hydrolase with EC5026 can meaningfully improve inflammatory and neurodegenerative biomarkers in patients."

Testing a Novel Approach to Neuroinflammation in Alzheimer's Disease

EC5026 is a potent, orally administered inhibitor of soluble epoxide hydrolase (sEH), an enzyme involved in the metabolism of naturally occurring lipid mediators that regulate inflammation and cellular homeostasis.

Preclinical studies of sEH inhibition have demonstrated neuroprotective effects in models of neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer's disease, providing a strong scientific rationale for evaluating this mechanism in patients.

This Phase 1b study will extend this work into individuals with biomarker-confirmed early Alzheimer's disease. As a proof-of-mechanism study, the trial is intended to determine whether treatment with EC5026 engages its biological target and produces measurable changes in disease-relevant pathways and biomarkers, providing critical information to guide future clinical development.

"There is growing evidence that soluble epoxide hydrolase and the lipid mediators it regulates are involved in neuroinflammation, damage to the brain's smallest blood vessels, and Alzheimer's disease biology," said Walter Swardfager, Ph.D., Scientist at Sunnybrook Research Institute. "This trial provides an opportunity to test if those findings might benefit patients by asking if pharmacological inhibition of she with EC5026 can safely alter blood and neuroimaging biomarkers involved in cognitive decline and dementia. That is an important step in determining the therapeutic potential of this pathway in Alzheimer's disease."

About EicOsis Human Health

EicOsis Human Health is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of oral therapeutics targeting soluble epoxide hydrolase. Founded by scientists who pioneered the biology and therapeutic potential of sEH inhibition, EicOsis is translating decades of research on endogenous lipid mediators and inflammation into potential treatments for patients with neurological, neurodegenerative, and pain conditions.

EicOsis' lead clinical candidate, EC5026, is being advanced across multiple therapeutic areas in which neuroinflammation and dysregulated inflammatory signaling contribute to disease, including a Phase 1b study in Parkinson's disease patients. EC5026 has been shown to be safe and have a favorable pharmacokinetic profile for once-daily dosing in healthy volunteers and is currently undergoing clinical trials in patient populations.

For more information, visit www.eicosis.com.

Media contact - EicOsis Human Health

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SOURCE: EicOsis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/eicosis-announces-alzheimer%e2%80%99s-association-part-the-cloud-award-supporting-pha-1233730