The privacy-first hardware company behind the most crowdfunded smartphone on Indiegogo is selling equity to its own customers under Regulation CF, instead of raising from institutional investors.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Brax Technologies, a privacy-first mobile hardware company and registered public benefit corporation, opened a community investment round under Regulation CF. The round is open to Brax customers and the wider public, including both accredited and non-accredited investors.

Brax makes privacy focused mobile products and is also a company its own customers found, championed, and helped build. Brax continues to develop the devices its customers ask for, shaping its roadmap around what the people who already own its products actually want next. Under Regulation CF, the offering allows individual investors to participate alongside accredited investors. "We make money when somebody buys one of our products. That is the entire model, and it only holds if the people funding us want the same thing our customers want. Our customers understood what we were building before any investor did, so we are offering it to them first," said Dominic Gingras, chief executive and co-founder, who has worked in the mobile industry for more than 20 years.

Consumer concern about personal data is widespread. In YouGov's 2023 survey, 63% of US consumers said they distrust tech companies with their personal data, compared with 48% across the 18 markets surveyed. The global mobile phone market was worth $621 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $1.27 trillion by 2032.

Brax builds its mobile products on its own operating system, designed around privacy and security. The source is published for anyone to inspect, and a built-in tracking interface shows owners when their device sends data off the handset.

Brax has already run two successful public crowdfunding campaigns. The BraX3 smartphone became the most crowdfunded smartphone in Indiegogo's history, ranking first by total funding in the platform's Smartphones category as of 1 August 2026, raising $2.52 million with no paid marketing and holding a place on the platform's front page for six months. The open_slate tablet passed its funding goal within five minutes of launching on 3 March 2026 and raised $1.25 million, bringing the total across both campaigns to $3.77 million.

The company sold out its first BraX3 production run. A revised BraX3 shipped in 2026 and is sold directly from the Brax store. Brax has recorded more than $5 million in total product sales to more than 7,000 customers, with nothing spent on advertising. In the first five months of 2026, the company recorded 150% of its full-year 2025 sales.

Brax also recently announced a slate of four new products, expanding beyond its current product lines. open_slate, a 12-inch OLED tablet that runs both Android and Linux, is in pre-order. Three more were announced in 2026 and are open for waitlist registration: Wink, a four-inch modular pocket device; WallUp, a modular open-source home wall display that processes everything on the device; and Posthuman 00, a four-inch handset with enough on-device neural compute to run useful models without sending anything to a server.

"I have spent years taking devices apart on camera to show people what they actually send home. At some point you have to build the alternative and let people own a piece of it," said Robert Braxman, co-founder, known to more than 1 million subscribers and social media followers as the Internet Privacy Guy.

The offering is being conducted under Regulation CF through DealMaker Securities LLC. Offering terms, financial statements and risk factors are available on the intermediary's offering page at https://invest.braxtech.net/.

Sources

Consumer distrust: YouGov, "2022 vs 2023: Do global consumers trust tech companies with their personal data?" (18 markets, surveyed March 2023). Market size: Zion Market Research, global mobile phone and smartphone market, $621.46 billion in 2023, projected $1,268.68 billion by 2032. Crowdfunding figures: Brax Technologies' public Indiegogo campaign pages for BraX3 and open_slate. BraX3: the most privacy-friendly smartphone! by Brax Technologies PBC - Indiegogo One Year of BraX3: The Most Crowdfunded Privacy Smartphone on Indiegog- Brax Global Store

About Brax Technologies

Brax Technologies builds privacy-first mobile products on open-source software, designed to minimize data collection. It is a public benefit corporation, founded by mobile industry veteran Dominic Gingras and Robert Braxman, whose investigative work on consumer technology data practices has drawn more than 713,000 YouTube subscribers. Brax is building an ecosystem of devices and services designed to give people ownership of, and visibility into, their own data.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about Brax Technologies' products, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks. Actual results may differ materially. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Brax Technologies undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Prospective investors should read the offering materials, including the risk factors, in full before investing.

Disclaimer

This is a paid advertisement for Brax Technologies' Regulation CF offering. Please read the offering circular at https://invest.braxtech.net/.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 30 East 23rd Street, 2nd Floor, NY, NY 10010, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. DealMaker Securities LLC does not make investment recommendations and is NOT placing or selling these securities on behalf of the Issuer.

Investing in a Regulation CF offering involves risk, including the risk of losing your entire investment. Securities sold in this offering are illiquid and there is no public market for them.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317390