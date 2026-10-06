Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Omega Pacific Resources Ltd.: Advancing Its Williams Gold Project in British Columbia's Toodoggone District

Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA) (OTCQB: OMGPF) (FSE: Q0F) (the "Company" or "Omega Pacific") reviewed its exploration program at the Williams Property in British Columbia's Toodoggone District, including the launch of a planned 5,000-metre drill program, findings from its 2026 field season, and the gold and copper-gold porphyry targets on the property.

The article examines Omega Pacific's exploration strategy at Williams and its position within a district that has drawn growing investment, against the backdrop of renewed capital flows into gold exploration and record central bank demand.

To read the full article, please visit Kitco at: https://www.kitco.com/opinion/investment-trends/2026-10-06/omega-pacific-turns-drill-overlooked-toodoggone-gold-discovery

About Omega Pacific Resources Ltd.

Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA) (OTCQB: OMGPF) (FSE: Q0F) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of precious metal projects in British Columbia. The Company is advancing the Williams Property, located in BC's Toodoggone District. In 2024, Omega Pacific made an important gold discovery highlighted by the program's first drill hole, WM24-01, which returned 1.69 g/t Au over 104 metres, including a high-grade zone of 6.2 g/t Au over 18.98 metres. A follow-up 2026 drill program is underway. The Company also continues to evaluate prospective assets domestically and internationally.

Learn more at omegapacific.ca.

Follow Omega Pacific on LinkedIn and X.

Contact: Jason Leikam info@omegapacific.ca or +1 (778) 858-8085

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317684