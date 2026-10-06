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Dienstag, 06.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Volltreffer: 24,3 Meter mit 10,14 g/t Gold - ist dieser 18-Mio.-CAD-Explorer viel zu billig?
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WKN: A3D6VP | ISIN: CA68218G1090 | Ticker-Symbol: Q0F
Frankfurt
06.10.26 | 08:22
0,074 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OMEGA PACIFIC RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OMEGA PACIFIC RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0600,09120:58
0,0740,08320:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OMEGA PACIFIC RESOURCES
OMEGA PACIFIC RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OMEGA PACIFIC RESOURCES INC0,0740,00 %
PACIFIC RESOURCES LIMITED--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.