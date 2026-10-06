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ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2026 20:50 Uhr
293 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Reimbursement Intelligence and Automation Drive the 2027 MSO Buying Agenda, Black Book Research Reports

New research involving 903 respondents details MSO purchasing priorities, client-rated technology and services leaders, and a Black Book estimate of $160 billion in U.S. addressable spending.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Black Book Research today announced the release of The State of MSO and Physician Enterprise Technology and Managed Services 2027, examining how management services organizations and physician enterprises are investing in reimbursement intelligence, revenue-cycle automation, physician compensation, cybersecurity and accountable managed operations. The report draws on completed 2026 fieldwork involving 903 respondents: 119 MSO leaders, 672 physicians, and 112 administrators and financial managers.

An MSO (management services organization) provides nonclinical business and technology infrastructure to medical practices, distinct from the practices delivering clinical care. MSOs may be physician-owned, investor-backed, or health-system- or payer-affiliated; practices can retain physician ownership while contracting for MSO services.

Among the MSO leaders surveyed, 55% reported signed or live activity or approved procurement for contract modeling and reimbursement intelligence, while a separate 55% reported the same purchasing status for revenue-cycle workflow automation. The findings distinguish funded commitments from exploratory interest, rather than treating every technology discussion as a planned purchase.

The report is available gratis with registration:
Download The State of MSO and Physician Enterprise Technology and Managed Services 2027

From Acquisition Growth to Measurable Operating Performance

Black Book's assessment identifies a shift from acquisition-led expansion toward demonstrable performance across the existing physician enterprise. The report emphasizes that scale must translate into reliable reimbursement, reduced administrative work, transparent physician compensation and consistent execution across practices, specialties, payer contracts and technology environments.

"For MSO boards, physician shareholders and capital partners, the 2027 value-creation agenda is to convert platform scale into durable same-site performance, predictable cash conversion and transparent practice-level economics," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "The investment test is whether technology and managed services reconcile contracted reimbursement to collections, make management fees and physician compensation auditable, and preserve clinical decision rights and operating continuity through integration, recapitalization or separation."

The report evaluates practice ownership, physician employment, management agreements and practical decision-making authority separately. That distinction allows leaders to assess the economics and governance of different MSO arrangements without assuming that affiliation, ownership and operational control are interchangeable.

Purchasing Priorities Reveal Where Buyers Expect Value

Physician compensation and provider activation are attracting funded investment. Beyond reimbursement intelligence and RCM automation, 45% of MSO leaders reported signed activity or approved procurement for physician compensation technology, and 45% reported that status for credentialing and enrollment. These figures represent the combined signed/live and approved-procurement stages, not completed 2027 purchases or projected market penetration.

Physicians and administrators identify different operational priorities. Among physicians, 64% selected physician compensation and 58% selected authorization or financial clearance as improvement priorities. Among administrators and financial managers, 68% selected authorization or financial clearance, while 55% selected data integration and interoperability. Respondents could select up to three priorities; these measures describe needs rather than purchasing commitments.

Centralization is producing uneven experiences across organizational roles. While 69% of MSO leaders reported decreased administrative work, 50% of physicians reported a decrease, and 33% reported an increase. Black Book identifies these differences as reasons to examine local implementation, workflow handoffs and residual work-not as proof that any particular ownership model succeeds or fails universally.

Automation investment is accompanied by demand for stronger controls. Inaccurate automated actions were selected as a concern by 65% of physicians, 55% of administrators and financial managers, and 50% of MSO leaders. The report stresses that concern does not necessarily indicate opposition to technology investment; organizations may recognize benefits while seeking clearer authorization, human escalation and correction procedures. These concern findings are not attributed to individual vendors.

Black Book Estimates a $160 Billion Addressable Market

Black Book estimates the 2027 U.S. addressable market for MSO technology platforms, managed services and advisory capabilities at approximately $160 billion, with a planning range of $145 billion to $175 billion. This is an operating-market estimate covering relevant software, outsourced administrative operations and advisory capabilities-not a valuation of MSOs or a measure of total physician-practice revenue.

Revenue-cycle management remains the largest spending pool in Black Book's assessment, while reimbursement intelligence, AI-enabled workflow automation, cybersecurity, multi-EHR coordination and value-based care infrastructure are identified as strategically important demand areas.

Client-User Evaluations Identify Category-Specific Leaders

The report's final results cover 22 categories across software and platforms, managed services and outsourcing, and consulting and advisory. Results remain specific to the purchased technology or service. Comparative leaders are reported in 20 categories; two additional entries identify sole qualifying evaluated vendors rather than competitive first-place determinations.

Software and Platforms

The final software and platform results identify the following vendors and named IT platforms across nine categories.

Vendor / IT platform2027 software and platform category
MD ClarityUnderpayment, Variance & Payer Contract Recovery Analytics
Cedar Gate TechnologiesRisk, Capitation & VBC Financial Operations
SimpliphyPhysician Compensation Administration
Sage IntacctEnterprise Finance / Multi-Entity Accounting
WaystarRCM-Native Agentic AI & Autonomous Revenue-Cycle Platforms
Medallion*Credentialing / Payer Enrollment / Provider Data Management
QGendaProvider & Staff Scheduling, Labor Productivity & Capacity Optimization
InterSystems HealthShare*Interoperability / Enterprise Healthcare Data Layer
NextGen HealthcareEnterprise EHR / Practice Management for Physician Enterprises

Medallion and InterSystems HealthShare were the sole qualifying evaluated vendors in their respective final fieldwork categories. Their inclusion represents evaluated category status, not a comparative first-place ranking.

Managed Services and Outsourcing

Client-user results identify the following leaders across eight managed-services and outsourcing categories.

Vendor2027 managed-services and outsourcing category
Ensemble Health PartnersEnd-to-End RCM Outsourcing, Extended Business Office & Co-Managed Operations
GeBBS Healthcare SolutionsTechnology-Enabled Coding-to-Cash RCM Managed Operations
Omega Healthcare Services / Omega HSEHR-Agnostic Ambulatory RCM Services / Physician Enterprise Revenue Cycle Operations
InfinxProvider-Side Prior Authorization
Ventra HealthSpecialty Physician RCM Managed Services
EnableCompProvider Complex Claims & AR Recovery Services
TruBridgeCommunity / Independent Practice RCM
Anatomy ITManaged IT & Cybersecurity for Physician Organizations

Consulting and Advisory Services

Client evaluations identify the following leaders across five consulting and advisory categories.

Firm2027 consulting and advisory services category
ECG Management ConsultantsPhysician Enterprise Strategy & Performance
COPE Health SolutionsMSO Development & Value-Based Operating Model
ECG Management ConsultantsTransaction, Valuation & Affiliation Design
HuronHealthcare Technology & Digital Transformation
ECG Management ConsultantsPayer Contracting & Reimbursement Strategy

The report applies three distinct 18-KPI evaluation frameworks, reflecting the different responsibilities of software providers, managed-services partners and advisory firms. Software evaluation emphasizes accuracy, workflow completion, integration, transparency and resilience. Managed-services evaluation examines service reliability, financial results, work removed from the client, staffing continuity and accountable execution. Consulting evaluation addresses analytical rigor, operating-model design, implementation practicality, capability transfer and post-engagement impact.

The research separates individual respondents from participating organizations and reports findings using the relevant cohort and category denominators.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research provides independent healthcare technology, managed-services and physician-enterprise research. Its MSO market assessment combines operating analysis, purchasing priorities, vendor competitive sets and category-specific evaluation frameworks to support decisions about software, outsourced operations and advisory services.

Media contact:
Black Book Research
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
1.800.863.7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/reimbursement-intelligence-and-automation-drive-the-2027-mso-buying-a-1233731

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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