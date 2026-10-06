Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Volltreffer: 24,3 Meter mit 10,14 g/t Gold - ist dieser 18-Mio.-CAD-Explorer viel zu billig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2026 21:14 Uhr
228 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MEI Group USA: Ikon Technologies CEO Sam Mahrouq Named Finalist for D CEO's 2027 Innovation Awards

Arlington entrepreneur and MEI Group USA founder recognized in the Robotics and IoT category for connected technology that helps auto dealers manage inventory, recover vehicles and keep customers.

ARLINGTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Sam Mahrouq, founder and CEO of Arlington-based Ikon Technologies, has been named a finalist for D CEO magazine's 2027 Innovation Awards. The program honors "the disruptors and trailblazers driving a new vision for North Texas."

Mahrouq was selected for the Innovation in Robotics and IoT category. D CEO editors reviewed more than 300 nominations from across Dallas-Fort Worth in search of the region's "most dynamic risk-takers," and they chose 86 for this year's program, now in its eighth year.

Ikon Technologies, an innovator in connected car intelligence and automotive telematics, equips car dealerships with GPS tracking, telematics and a customer retention program. Dealers use its hardware and software to manage vehicle inventory on their lots, recover stolen or unreturned vehicles, and to keep customers coming back to the dealership for service and their next new car.

Beyond routine inventory visibility, the surge in sophisticated lot theft across the United States has made vehicle security a frontline balance-sheet priority. Ikon Technologies' proactive geofencing and instant alerts power its high-precision dealership theft recovery platform, integrating directly with law enforcement dispatchers to achieve industry-leading recovery times and eliminate unrecoverable inventory losses.

The benefits of Ikon Technologies' program extend past lot efficiency and lot security. By providing dealers with vehicle data they own, the platform turns vehicle status updates into actionable revenue opportunities for the auto dealership's service department. By providing drivers with mileage-based service alerts, Ikon brings car owners back to the dealership instead of letting them defect to competing service facilities.

Ikon Technologies is part of MEI Group USA, the Texas-based company Mahrouq founded in 1992 with a single car dealership. MEI Group USA now has more than 600 employees in automotive retail and finance, technology, fintech, insurance, real estate and hospitality, with annual revenue above $500 million.

"North Texas has become a place where new ideas get built and tested in the real world," Mahrouq said. "This recognition belongs to the Ikon team, whose innovations are giving dealers practical tools to run more efficient operations and build lasting relationships with their customers."

This year's class will be featured in the January/February issue of D CEO and online. Category winners will be announced at a private awards dinner in January 2027.

# # #

About Ikon Technologies
Ikon Technologies is a leader in automotive telematics, connected car intelligence, and dealership asset management. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Ikon combines robust IoT devices with actionable cloud analytics to empower franchise dealers across the United States. From rapid vehicle location and active inventory security to elevated service drive retention and F&I profit centers, Ikon engineers the connected tools that drive dealership performance. For more information, visit www.ikontechnologies.com.

About MEI Group USA
MEI Group USA is a diversified Texas-based enterprise spanning automotive retail and finance, technology, fintech, insurance, real estate and hospitality. Founder, Chairman and CEO Sam Mahrouq has grown the company from a single dealership in 1992 into a group of companies with more than 600 employees and annual revenue above $500 million. The company's approach centers on creating wealth ethically, serving customers with integrity and investing in stronger communities. Learn more at www.meigroupusa.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of MEI Group USA
Cell: 214-232-007
Email: jo@trizcom.com

Jeff Davis, TrizCom PR on behalf of MEI Group USA
Cell: 410-916-4835
Email: jeff@trizcom.com

CUTLINE: Sam Mahrouq, founder and CEO of Ikon Technologies

SOURCE: MEI Group USA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/ikon-technologies-ceo-sam-mahrouq-named-finalist-for-d-ceos-2027-innovation-awards-1233743

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.