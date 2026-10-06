MEI Group USA: Ikon Technologies CEO Sam Mahrouq Named Finalist for D CEO's 2027 Innovation Awards

Arlington entrepreneur and MEI Group USA founder recognized in the Robotics and IoT category for connected technology that helps auto dealers manage inventory, recover vehicles and keep customers.

ARLINGTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Sam Mahrouq, founder and CEO of Arlington-based Ikon Technologies, has been named a finalist for D CEO magazine's 2027 Innovation Awards. The program honors "the disruptors and trailblazers driving a new vision for North Texas."

Mahrouq was selected for the Innovation in Robotics and IoT category. D CEO editors reviewed more than 300 nominations from across Dallas-Fort Worth in search of the region's "most dynamic risk-takers," and they chose 86 for this year's program, now in its eighth year.

Ikon Technologies, an innovator in connected car intelligence and automotive telematics, equips car dealerships with GPS tracking, telematics and a customer retention program. Dealers use its hardware and software to manage vehicle inventory on their lots, recover stolen or unreturned vehicles, and to keep customers coming back to the dealership for service and their next new car.

Beyond routine inventory visibility, the surge in sophisticated lot theft across the United States has made vehicle security a frontline balance-sheet priority. Ikon Technologies' proactive geofencing and instant alerts power its high-precision dealership theft recovery platform, integrating directly with law enforcement dispatchers to achieve industry-leading recovery times and eliminate unrecoverable inventory losses.

The benefits of Ikon Technologies' program extend past lot efficiency and lot security. By providing dealers with vehicle data they own, the platform turns vehicle status updates into actionable revenue opportunities for the auto dealership's service department. By providing drivers with mileage-based service alerts, Ikon brings car owners back to the dealership instead of letting them defect to competing service facilities.

Ikon Technologies is part of MEI Group USA, the Texas-based company Mahrouq founded in 1992 with a single car dealership. MEI Group USA now has more than 600 employees in automotive retail and finance, technology, fintech, insurance, real estate and hospitality, with annual revenue above $500 million.

"North Texas has become a place where new ideas get built and tested in the real world," Mahrouq said. "This recognition belongs to the Ikon team, whose innovations are giving dealers practical tools to run more efficient operations and build lasting relationships with their customers."

This year's class will be featured in the January/February issue of D CEO and online. Category winners will be announced at a private awards dinner in January 2027.

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About Ikon Technologies

Ikon Technologies is a leader in automotive telematics, connected car intelligence, and dealership asset management. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Ikon combines robust IoT devices with actionable cloud analytics to empower franchise dealers across the United States. From rapid vehicle location and active inventory security to elevated service drive retention and F&I profit centers, Ikon engineers the connected tools that drive dealership performance. For more information, visit www.ikontechnologies.com.

About MEI Group USA

MEI Group USA is a diversified Texas-based enterprise spanning automotive retail and finance, technology, fintech, insurance, real estate and hospitality. Founder, Chairman and CEO Sam Mahrouq has grown the company from a single dealership in 1992 into a group of companies with more than 600 employees and annual revenue above $500 million. The company's approach centers on creating wealth ethically, serving customers with integrity and investing in stronger communities. Learn more at www.meigroupusa.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of MEI Group USA

Cell: 214-232-007

Email: jo@trizcom.com

Jeff Davis, TrizCom PR on behalf of MEI Group USA

Cell: 410-916-4835

Email: jeff@trizcom.com

CUTLINE: Sam Mahrouq, founder and CEO of Ikon Technologies

SOURCE: MEI Group USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/ikon-technologies-ceo-sam-mahrouq-named-finalist-for-d-ceos-2027-innovation-awards-1233743