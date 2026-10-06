Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Standard Strategies Inc. (CSE: SBTC) ("Standard" or the "Company") announces that it has obtained a loan facility from an arm's length lender for up to CAD $50,000.

Under and subject to the terms of the loan facility, the Company may draw advances in any amount from time to time until September 28, 2027, for the purpose of funding working capital requirements. Interest on any outstanding drawdowns will accrue at a fixed rate of 10% per annum. If default occurs, the lender may accelerate the maturity of the loan facility.

Under the loan facility, the lender has the right to convert all or any portion of the outstanding indebtedness owed to it into common shares of the Company at a conversion rate of one common share for every $0.05 of the indebtedness owed by the Company at any time. Any common shares issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months.

The loan facility remains subject to, among other things, the Company receiving all necessary prior approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Standard Strategies Inc.

Standard Strategies Inc. (CSE: SBTC) is a Canadian public company focused on identifying and pursuing strategic business opportunities that create long-term value for its shareholders. The Company evaluates opportunities across a range of industries and seeks to build value through acquisitions, investments, financings and strategic partnerships. Standard Strategies is committed to disciplined capital allocation and pursuing transactions that it believes will enhance shareholder value.

Additional information about Standard Strategies is available at www.standardstrategies.ai or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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