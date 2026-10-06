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WKN: 871918 | ISIN: US21036P1084 | Ticker-Symbol: CB1A
Tradegate
06.10.26 | 19:55
102,50 Euro
+1,49 % +1,50
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,2098,0022:27
103,50104,0022:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2026 22:10 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Constellation Brands, Inc.: Constellation Brands Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading U.S.-based total beverage alcohol company, today reported its second quarter fiscal 2027 financial results. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Nicholas Fink, and Chief Financial Officer, Garth Hankinson, on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Visit ir.cbrands.com to locate information for joining the conference call, or a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), a leading U.S.-based company, is an international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It's worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what's next.

Every day, people reach for brands from our high-end, imported beer portfolio anchored by the iconic Corona Extra and Modelo Especial, a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, and favorites like Pacifico, and Victoria; our exceptional wine brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Kim Crawford, Schrader Cellars, and Lingua Franca; and our craft spirits brands such as Mi CAMPO Tequila and High West Whiskey.

As an agriculture-based company, we strive to operate in a way that is sustainable and responsible. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and we focus on serving as good stewards of the environment, investing in our communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. We believe these aspirations in support of our longer-term business strategy allow us to contribute to a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Maggie Bowman 213-500-2401 / maggie.bowman@cbrands.com
Carissa Guzski 315-525-7362 / carissa.guzski@cbrands.com		Blair Veenema 585-284-4433 / blair.veenema@cbrands.com
David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 / david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com
Emily Blanchard 585-765-5181 / emily.blanchard@cbrands.com

A PDF containing our second quarter fiscal 2027 financial results and full financial tables is available at:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f7d23faa-8640-4efa-8700-18fc330cce76


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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