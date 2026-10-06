Liverpool, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - EFPAFootball.com, an independent football news and editorial website based in Liverpool, has expanded its editorial coverage with dedicated sections for current players, clubs, managers, competitions, retired players and supporters. The expansion, rolled out across September 2026 and continuing through the autumn, moves the publication beyond its original archive of historical player profiles to include regular news and features on the current European game. The change responds to reader demand for coverage that connects football history with present day developments.

The expanded coverage is organised into the following sections:

Players and Clubs: profiles of emerging players, features on club developments and analysis of transfers.

profiles of emerging players, features on club developments and analysis of transfers. Managers: coverage of coaching appointments, tactical approaches and managerial careers.

coverage of coaching appointments, tactical approaches and managerial careers. Competitions: reporting on domestic leagues, European club competitions and international tournaments.

Retired: coverage of former professionals and their careers in business, broadcasting, coaching and charitable work.

Fans: features on supporter culture, including articles that check commonly repeated claims against original sources.

News: regular updates on developments across European football.

New features are published across these sections throughout each month.





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"The profiles were always the foundation, and they still are," said Paul Eddison, Founder of EFPAFootball.com. "What changed was how readers used them. People would arrive at a profile and then want to know the story around it. This expansion is a direct response to that. We wanted the history to connect to what is happening in the game now, so a reader can move from a career that ended decades ago to a player breaking into a first team this season."

The site's existing All Star player profiles remain part of the publication and will continue to grow. Profiles are organised by country and follow a consistent structure covering clubs, key statistics, major awards and honours, and career background. The consistent format allows readers to compare careers across different eras, positions and nations, and new countries and profiles are being added as part of the expansion.

The publication's editorial approach centres on researched reporting and context rather than transfer rumour or speculation. Articles are written for a general audience, with technical terms explained so that readers who do not follow a particular club or league can understand why a story matters. Where available evidence is unclear or contradictory, articles state this rather than present a single answer as settled.

"A great deal of football content online is copied from one site to another without anyone returning to the original source," said Paul Eddison. "The expansion gives us more room to do that work properly. Readers should be able to trust that what they find on the site has been checked, whether it is a statistic from the 1950s or a story from last weekend."

Over the coming months, EFPAFootball.com plans to increase its coverage of emerging players across European leagues, add further country sections to its profile archive, and expand its reporting on international competitions. All coverage is available to read free of charge at EFPAFootball.com.

About EFPAFootball.com

EFPAFootball.com is an independent football news and editorial website based in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Founded in 2021 as European Football Pro Allstars (EFPA), the site publishes player profiles, news and features covering European football history, current players, clubs, managers, competitions, supporter culture and life after football.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317618