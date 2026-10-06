Generation Income Properties: GIPR Announces Full Retirement of Loci Capital Financing Relationship

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) ("GIPR" or the "Company") today announced that it has fully satisfied and retired its remaining obligation to Loci Capital.

GIPR remained compliant with its reporting obligations, covenants, and requirements under its agreements with Loci Capital while continuing to execute its business plan and operate through a challenging capital markets environment.

"Today's announcement is about more than simply retiring a liability," said David Sobelman, Chief Executive Officer of Generation Income Properties. "It represents the successful conclusion of a productive and professional relationship that spanned approximately three years.

Throughout our relationship, and while the capital markets environment for small public REITs has been exceptionally challenging, our teams maintained open communication, worked collaboratively through evolving circumstances, and consistently focused on solutions.

We are particularly proud that Generation Income Properties remained current with its obligations and compliant with the requirements, reporting obligations, and covenants under our financing arrangements throughout the relationship.

On behalf of our Board of Directors and management team, I want to thank Loci Capital for their partnership, professionalism, and support over the years. While we are pleased to have fully retired the obligation and strengthened our balance sheet, we are equally appreciative of the relationship that helped make this successful outcome possible."

Michael Phillips, Managing Parter of Loci Capital commented, "Over the course of our approximately three-year relationship with Generation Income Properties, we found management to be transparent, responsive, and committed to maintaining open and constructive communication. It has been refreshing to work with a public company that consistently engaged with us in a direct and professional manner while navigating a difficult capital markets environment.

Our initial underwriting of both GIPR's assets and management, proved to be accurate from both a liquidity and performance perspective. We were confident that the Generation Income Properties team would remain good fiduciaries of our investment as well as provide us protections due to the management decisions that were made for the properties. We appreciate the efforts of the GIPR team in successfully resolving the Company's obligations and fully retiring the original financing facility.

We congratulate the Company on achieving this milestone and wish the management team continued success as they execute their long-term strategy and pursue future growth opportunities."

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq:GIPR) is an internally managed real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and owning single-tenant net lease properties leased to high-credit-quality tenants. The Company's portfolio consists of retail, office, and industrial properties located across multiple states. For more information, visit www.gipreit.com.

About Loci Capital

Loci Capital is a Tampa-based real estate private equity firm focused on the Southeast United States that combines allocator-level discipline with operator level execution to create continuity of expertise aligning strategy, capitalization, and execution across the full investment lifecycle. The boutique structure ensures hands-on involvement, investor alignment, and durable results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. When used in this press release, in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or in other written or oral communications, statements which are not historical in nature, including those containing words such as "continue," "anticipate," "will," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions, are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: statements regarding management's future business and growth plans and the Company efforts to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements. Such statements are based on current expectations of management of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties could include, among others, the risk that additional sources of capital may not be available to the Company on acceptable terms, the risk that efforts to grow the Company or seek growth-related transactions may not be successful, and the risk that the Company may not be able to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules and the Company's common stock may be delisted. Please also refer to the risks detailed from time to time in the reports that the Company files with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on April 3, 2026, as well as the Company's subsequent filings on Form 10-Q and periodic filings on Form 8-K, for additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Generation Income Properties, Inc.

401 East Jackson Street, Suite 3300

Tampa, Florida 33602

ir@gipreit.com

(813) 448-1234

SOURCE: Generation Income Properties

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gipr-announces-full-retirement-of-loci-capital-financing-relationship-1233754