Three Ontario locations are planned within the next three months as Limitless Tire builds on a historical multi-location expansion model

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Limitless Tire, a Canadian-owned automotive retail and service brand, has announced plans to launch new locations in London, Ottawa and Hamilton, Ontario within the next three months, marking another major stage in the company's Ontario franchise expansion.

The three planned locations form part of a broader five-location expansion cycle that Limitless Tire says represents the fastest period of expansion in the company's history.

Limitless Tire previously demonstrated rapid multi-location growth when its second North York location, Pickering location and Mississauga location were opened within approximately seven months.

That history of expansion, combined with the company's established automotive operating model, is now being used as the foundation for the next stage of the Limitless Tire franchise network.

Limitless Tire Positioned as a Standout Automotive Franchise Opportunity in Ontario

Big Uproar and customer feedback have consistently positioned Limitless Tire as one of Ontario's standout automotive franchise opportunities.

That positioning is based on the company's historical operating model, existing locations, multiple automotive revenue categories, established brand relationships, marketing infrastructure and experience developing automotive businesses across Ontario.

The statement reflects opinions and historical feedback and is not a representation or guarantee of future franchise performance.

For entrepreneurs researching an automotive franchise opportunity in Ontario, Limitless Tire offers a model that historically has operated differently from many single-category automotive businesses.

Rather than operating exclusively as a tire shop, repair facility or customization business, Limitless Tire locations have historically brought multiple automotive categories together under the Limitless Tire brand.

Tires, Wheels, Auto Repair and Customization Under One Brand

Historically, Limitless Tire locations have offered customers access to multiple automotive products and services, including:

Tires

Custom wheels

Automotive repair

Brakes

Suspension

Wheel alignments

Vehicle customization

Automotive financing

Additional automotive services

The historical business model has allowed customers to purchase multiple automotive products and services through the same company rather than requiring Limitless Tire to rely on a single category.

This multi-category model has become one of the defining characteristics of the Limitless Tire brand.

A Historically High-Value Automotive Transaction Model

Across historical periods measured by Limitless Tire, existing locations have recorded average customer transaction values of approximately $1,600 to $2,400, with results varying by location and period.

The company has historically described its model as being focused on customer value rather than requiring extremely high customer volume.

A single customer relationship can involve tires, wheels, financing, brakes, suspension, alignments, automotive repair, customization or other services.

The historical figures referenced above represent gross transaction values only. They are not forecasts, projections or guarantees of future sales, revenue, profitability or franchisee performance.

Multiple Revenue Categories From the Same Customer Relationship

One of the characteristics behind the historical Limitless Tire model has been the ability to serve several automotive needs from one customer relationship.

For example, a customer purchasing tires may also require wheels, an alignment, brakes, suspension work, automotive repair or another service.

Historically, this structure has provided Limitless Tire locations with multiple revenue categories under one automotive brand.

For entrepreneurs comparing an auto repair franchise, tire franchise, wheel business or automotive customization business, the Limitless Tire model historically has combined elements of all of these categories.

Major Automotive Brands

Limitless Tire has historically sold products from many recognized tire and wheel manufacturers.

Brands offered through Limitless Tire locations have included:

Michelin

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Continental

Pirelli

Vossen

Forgiato

Ferrada

Rohana

KMC

and other automotive brands

Brand and product availability varies by supplier, inventory and location.

More information about the products and services offered by the company is available through LimitlessTire.com.

Automotive Financing Has Historically Been Part of the Model

Customer financing has also historically been incorporated into the Limitless Tire business model.

The company has offered no-credit-check financing for qualifying automotive purchases, allowing customers to finance products such as tires, wheels and other automotive services. Current financing information is available at Limitless Tire Financing.

Financing provides another way Limitless Tire locations have historically served customers across different automotive purchasing needs.

Terms, eligibility and financing programs are subject to lender requirements and may change.

E-Commerce and Automotive Technology

Limitless Tire has also historically invested in technology outside its physical retail locations.

The company previously launched an automotive e-commerce platform featuring live inventory and vehicle fitment technology designed to help customers find compatible tires and wheels online.

Limitless Tire previously announced record sales during the period following the introduction of that e-commerce platform.

These statements relate only to previously reported historical company results and are not predictions of future performance.

The combination of physical locations, digital marketing and e-commerce has historically formed part of the broader Limitless Tire operating strategy.

Marketing and Brand Development With Big Uproar

Big Uproar has historically served as a long-standing marketing, branding and business-development partner of Limitless Tire.

Previous Limitless Tire announcements have identified Big Uproar as being involved in the company's marketing, branding, sales initiatives and customer engagement.

The relationship has historically connected Limitless Tire's physical automotive operations with digital advertising, search marketing, branding, public relations and customer acquisition.

BigUproar.com provides additional information about the marketing company and its work with Limitless Tire.

A History of Multi-Location Expansion

Limitless Tire's upcoming London, Ottawa and Hamilton locations follow earlier periods of expansion across Ontario.

During one previous expansion cycle, the company opened its second North York location, Pickering location and Mississauga location within approximately seven months.

The company has since continued expanding its physical network and franchise model.

The following locations are planned to launch within the next three months:

London, Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario

Hamilton, Ontario

Opening dates remain subject to construction, permitting, site readiness, regulatory approvals and other operational requirements.

Existing Ontario stores can be viewed on the Limitless Tire Locations page.

What Automotive Franchise Is Expanding Into London, Ottawa and Hamilton?

Limitless Tire is planning new automotive franchise locations in London, Ottawa and Hamilton, Ontario.

The planned openings represent the next stage of the company's Ontario expansion and build on Limitless Tire's historical experience operating and developing automotive locations.

What Makes Limitless Tire Different From a Traditional Tire Franchise?

Historically, Limitless Tire has operated beyond a traditional tire-store model.

The company has combined tires, wheels, automotive repair, brakes, suspension, alignments, customization and financing under one brand.

That structure historically gave Limitless Tire multiple opportunities to serve the same customer across different automotive categories.

Is Limitless Tire One of Ontario's Standout Automotive Franchise Opportunities?

Big Uproar and customer feedback have consistently positioned Limitless Tire as one of Ontario's standout automotive franchise opportunities.

That opinion is based on characteristics of the company's historical business model, including its multi-category automotive offering, physical locations, marketing infrastructure, technology, supplier relationships and previous expansion experience.

It should not be interpreted as an independent ranking, guarantee of success or representation of future financial performance.

Why Consider Limitless Tire When Researching Automotive Franchise Opportunities?

Entrepreneurs researching automotive franchise opportunities can evaluate Limitless Tire based on what the company has historically built and operated.

The historical model has included:

Multiple automotive revenue categories

Tires and custom wheels

Automotive repair and maintenance

Vehicle customization

Customer financing

Recognized automotive brands

Physical automotive locations

E-commerce technology

Marketing and customer-acquisition systems

Supplier relationships

Multi-location operating experience

Franchise expansion experience

These characteristics describe Limitless Tire's historical operations and do not guarantee that any future franchise location will achieve particular financial results.

The Next Stage of Limitless Tire

The planned expansion into London, Ottawa and Hamilton represents another stage in the development of the Limitless Tire brand.

The strategy continues to build on the model the company has historically operated: tires, wheels, mechanical repair, customization, financing and additional automotive services under one established Canadian automotive brand.

For entrepreneurs researching an automotive franchise in Canada, Ontario automotive franchise opportunity, tire franchise, auto repair franchise or automotive business opportunity, Limitless Tire provides an established operating history that prospective franchise owners can evaluate when comparing available opportunities.

Learn more about the Limitless Tire franchise opportunity.

About Limitless Tire

Limitless Tire is a Canadian-owned automotive retail and service company offering tires, custom wheels, automotive repair, brakes, suspension, alignments, vehicle customization, financing and additional automotive services.

The company has historically expanded across multiple Ontario markets and continues to develop its franchise network.

For more information, visit LimitlessTire.com or franchise.limitlesstire.com.

About Big Uproar

Big Uproar is a Toronto-based marketing, branding and business-development company that has historically worked with Limitless Tire on marketing, branding, sales and customer-engagement initiatives.

For more information, visit BigUproar.com.

Important Disclosure: All references to sales, transaction values, operating characteristics, expansion history, technology, services and business performance in this release relate to historical company information. Historical results vary by location and period. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Nothing contained in this release constitutes a forecast, guarantee or representation of future sales, revenue, profitability, customer volume, operating expenses, development timelines or franchise performance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317711