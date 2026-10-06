Axway also received the highest score for the Productizing APIs Use Case and tied for the second highest score for the AI and Agent Management Use Case in the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for API Management

Axway, a 74Software company (Euronext: 74SW) that enables secure, AI-ready integration ecosystems, received the highest scores of all evaluated vendors in two use cases in the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for API Management report¹: Distributed API Management Use Case, the highest score for the fourth consecutive year, and Productizing APIs Use Case. Axway also tied for the second highest score in the AI and Agent Management Use Case.

In the report, "'Critical Capabilities' are attributes that differentiate products/services in a class in terms of their quality and performance. Gartner recommends that users consider the set of critical capabilities as some of the most important criteria for acquisition decisions."¹

"As organizations expand APIs across hybrid environments and prepare for AI-driven architectures, governance becomes essential to turning digital assets into business value," said Roland Royer, Axway CEO. "We see these results as recognition of Axway's strength in helping customers govern, secure, and scale API-first, AI-ready initiatives with confidence."

With API programs now firmly established in many enterprises, focus is shifting to AI-driven innovation. Strong API governance and productization provide the foundation for AI success, and in Axway's view, these capabilities align directly to Amplify Platform's strengths:

Govern Distributed API Management Use Case (4.4/5.0): Amplify enables federated API management, no matter where APIs are hosted, and enforces enterprise-grade policies across distributed environments.

Amplify enables federated API management, no matter where APIs are hosted, and enforces enterprise-grade policies across distributed environments. Productize Productizing APIs Use Case (3.85/5.0): helping organizations expose, manage, and monetize APIs securely, driving reuse and new growth opportunities.

helping organizations expose, manage, and monetize APIs securely, driving reuse and new growth opportunities. Agent-ready AI and Agent Management Use Case (3.65/5.0): AI gateway capabilities extend governance into AI interactions, so enterprises can bring AI models, MCP servers, and agents into business workflows with enterprise-grade security.

"AI is changing what enterprises need to govern: from APIs to models, MCP servers, agents, and the new consumption patterns around them," said Mourad Jaakou, Amplify General Manager at Axway. "Amplify extends the governance enterprises already rely on for APIs to these new AI assets, giving customers a trusted path to scale AI securely without rebuilding what already works."

Click here to read the Gartner Critical Capabilities for API Management report.

¹ Gartner Critical Capabilities for API Management, Shameen Pillai, Nicholas Carter, John Santoro, 28 September 2026

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About Axway

Axway is a global software company that enables secure, scalable, and reliable AI-ready ecosystems anchored in proven API management, MFT, and B2B integration solutions. With deep expertise across all integration patterns and regulatory requirements, Axway is trusted by thousands of enterprises worldwide. Learn more at axway.com.

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