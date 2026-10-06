

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wes Henderson, CEO of TKC Distilling, has been removed from his position after family members accused him of secretly recording them with hidden cameras at his Florida home, according to a lawsuit.



The relatives alleged they discovered 15 cameras while staying at the property in June 2025 and found recordings showing them in private situations. They later handed the cameras and footage to police, according to reports.



The lawsuit also alleges that additional hidden cameras were found at Henderson's home in Oldham County, Kentucky. Henderson has denied the allegations through his attorney, who said the complaint is expected to be voluntarily dismissed and that Henderson is prepared to defend himself if necessary. No criminal charges have been filed.



TKC Distilling said it is investigating the allegations and has appointed Henderson's son, previously the company's chief operating officer, as CEO.



Henderson is also taking an unpaid leave from his position as deputy coroner in Oldham County. He founded Angel's Envy and later launched True Story Whiskey. He purchased the Kentucky Castle for $19 million in 2023, while plans for a $92.5 million distillery have reportedly been halted.



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