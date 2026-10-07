Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - PRAY.COM today announced the launch of Pray Production Studio (PPS), an AI-powered production platform that enables churches, ministries, faith content creators, educators, book authors and filmmakers to generate original cinematic video from a sermon, Bible story, lesson, or idea. Built by the team behind the AI Bible, the platform transforms what once required a Hollywood-sized production into a workflow that can be completed by a small team in a single afternoon.

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Key Takeaways:

PRAY.COM launches Pray Production Studio, an AI-powered platform that enables churches and faith creators to turn sermons and ideas into complete, visually consistent cinematic videos in as little as one day without cameras, actors, or full crews.

Built by the team behind the AI Bible, which has over 250 million views and produces about 150 videos per month, PPS uses reusable character libraries, project-level memory, automated prompting, and combined AI models to maintain continuity across entire productions.

PPS is available today with subscription plans starting at $19 per month, and PRAY.COM will host live demo workshops at SALT 2026 in Dallas from October 14 to 16, 2026.

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About Pray Production Studio

Pray Production Studio (PPS) is an AI-powered video production platform that makes cinematic storytelling more accessible to churches, ministries, faith content creators, educators, book authors and filmmakers. Developed by the team behind PRAY.COM's AI Bible, PPS enables creators to turn sermons, Bible stories, lessons and original ideas into original cinematic video through a streamlined production workflow. With the combination of AI-based generation capabilities and specialized tools to preserve visual and character consistency across projects, PPS allows small teams and individual creators to have the same advantages that are usually available only to big production houses, experts and a big budget. Pray Production Studio includes AI-powered scene generation, reusable character libraries, cinematic Bible-story creation, kids' ministry animation, voice generation, podcast production, music and sound design, sermon-to-video workflows, editor-ready exports for Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro, stock media, and access to premium models including Google Veo, Kling, and Seedance.

Source: PRAY.COM

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317784