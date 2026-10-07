Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Apptly Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"), issuing 5,811,600 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price equal to $0.125 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $726,450.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one (1) Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per Share for a period of twelve (12) months following October 6, 2026 (the "First Tranche Closing Date"), subject to acceleration. If, at any time following the First Tranche Closing Date, the closing price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") equals or exceeds $0.35 per Share for thirty (30) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a news release announcing that the Warrants will expire thirty (30) days following the date of such news release. Any Warrants not exercised before the accelerated expiry date will expire and be of no further force or effect.

The net proceeds raised under the Offering will be primarily used for general working capital purposes.

In connection with closing of the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has paid finder's fees totaling $2,975 and issued an aggregate of 23,800 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") to an arm's-length party. Each Broker Warrant may be exercised to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per Share for a period of twelve (12) months following the First Tranche Closing Date, subject to acceleration.

The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the First Tranche Closing Date in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and such other further restrictions as may apply under foreign securities laws. The Company expects to close a second tranche of the Offering in the coming weeks, subject to customary closing conditions and any required regulatory approvals.

MI 61-101

Paula Muto, interim Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, subscribed for an aggregate of 1,071,600 Units for gross proceeds of $133,950.00 under the Offering and an existing 10% shareholder of the Company, subscribed for an aggregate of 800,000 Units for gross proceeds of $100,000.00 under the Offering. Participation by each of Ms. Muto and the 10% shareholder, as insiders of the Company, constitutes a related-party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance of securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the Shares are listed on the CSE. The issuance of securities is also exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value was less than $2,500,000.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Apptly Health Technologies Corp.

Apptly Health Technologies Corp. operates UberDoc, a direct-pay healthcare marketplace that connects patients directly with board-certified specialists at transparent, upfront prices, with no referral requirements, no insurance barriers, and no surprise bills. With more than 5,000 specialist physicians and clinicians across 55-plus specialties in all 50 states, the platform provides patients with faster access to care while enabling physicians to expand patient access and grow their practices. The Company was founded by Dr. Paula M. Muto, M.D.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved" (including negative variations). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and impacts of the Offering, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company's future operations and business prospects. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein, including, without limitation, risks that the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and the benefits and impacts of the Offering not being as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

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