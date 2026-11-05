Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Apptly Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: APPT) (OTCQB: APTHF) (the "Company" or "Apptly") today announced that its direct-pay specialist marketplace, previously operated under the UberDoc brand, is now live nationally as Apptly Health on a rebuilt web platform (apptlyhealth.com).

With this launch, physicians and healthcare marketplace partners can now sign up for paid subscriptions directly on the platform. The Company already features active, paying physician members and marketplace partners on the platform. This milestone fully completes the corporate brand transition initiated in June 2026, successfully uniting Apptly's physician, partner, employer and government agency channels onto a single cohesive infrastructure.

Direct-pay care allows patients and employers to access medical specialists directly at a transparent pre-negotiated price, entirely bypassing the friction of insurance claims, prior authorizations, and complex billing. Through the upgraded platform, patients gain immediate visibility into specialist availability, and pricing prior to booking. Simultaneously, employers, government agencies, and healthcare enterprises can now seamlessly access a verified national network of more than 5,000 board-certified medical experts spanning more than 50 medical specialties.

"UberDoc built the network, proving that physicians are willing to use technology to offer their services at transparent, upfront prices. Apptly Health expands that vision beyond the office visit," said Dr. Paula M. Muto, MD, FACS, Founder and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Apptly Health Technologies. "Physicians pay for the tools to build and manage their direct-pay practices. Healthcare companies pay to access our physician network, while employers and government programs drive additional revenue through contracted services. Together, these create multiple, complementary revenue streams. Beginning in Q1 2027, we will report performance across each business segment, providing shareholders with clear metrics to measure our execution, growth, and accountability."

Four-Channel Enterprise Revenue Model

Apptly Health to drive growth across four distinct revenue streams:

Physician memberships (Live) Launched in October 2026, this channel allows qualifying specialists to apply, verify their board certification, and purchase monthly/annual subscriptions directly online. The subscription equips physicians with robust tools for digital scheduling, automated payment collection, a featured digital practice profile, and direct-to-consumer advertising.

Government & Agency Examinations (Revenue Generating). Utilizing the platform's independent medical network, physicians perform evaluation exams for government and agency programs. This recurring revenue channel has been supporting top-line growth since October 2026.

Employer Direct Contracting (Onboarding Phase). Under a three-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Emphera Health signed in June 2026, Apptly grants self-insured employers direct-pay specialist access. This mitigates corporate healthcare spend by removing insurance red tape.

Marketplace Partner Subscriptions (Live). Healthcare enterprises pay subscription fees to list products and services directly on the Apptly Marketplace. Enrolled partners receive dedicated company profile pages and featured positioning to advertise to Apptly's physician network.

Optimized Platform Capabilities

For Patients: Patients can search verified, board-certified specialists by location and medical field with zero referral requirements. The platform guarantees clear, upfront pricing, secure online checkout, and the flexibility of in-person or virtual telehealth appointments.

For Physicians: Provides an all-in-one digital suite for scheduling, billing and payment processing alongside practice marketing tools. Apptly operates seamlessly with existing clinical workflows and is designed as a standalone marketplace solution, not an Electronic Medical Record (EMR).

For Employers & Partners: Delivers streamlined corporate direct-contracting access for self-insured populations via the Emphera Health alliance, alongside an automated portal for medical vendors to purchase business-to-business marketplace subscriptions.

Strategic Outlook & Shareholder Milestones

Moving into fiscal year 2027, management expects to update the capital markets on the following milestones:

Q1 2027 Marketplace KPI Report: The release of standardized operational key performance indicators (KPIs) reporting on total paying physician members, marketplace partner subscriptions, and aggregate employer/government transaction volumes.

Outpatient Surgical Expansion: Operational updates regarding the integration of direct-pay outpatient surgical services, a high-margin expansion prioritized by the Company in November 2026.

Network Growth: Announcements regarding new marketplace brand additions and the onboarding of corporate employer groups via the Emphera ecosystem.

Investor relations: Engagement of PCG Advisory

To support the launch and broaden awareness among investors in the United States and Canada, the Company has engaged PCG Advisory, Inc. ("PCG"), an arms-length New York based investor relations and strategic communications firm. PCG will support management with investor communications, institutional and retail outreach, conference and event coordination, and digital investor marketing.

PCG's business address is 110 East 59th Street, 23rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, and it can be contacted care of Jeff Ramson (646.863.6893; jramson@pcgadvisory.com). The engagement has an initial term of 3 months, beginning November 4, 2026. In consideration for its services, PCG will receive a monthly cash fee of US$5,000.

Seamless Transition for Existing Users and Shareholders

For Users & Physicians: Web traffic arriving at the former uberdocs.com domain is automatically and securely redirected to the new apptlyhealth.com. All existing active physician digital profiles, account settings and historical patient booking dashboards have automatically migrated to the upgraded system

For Shareholders: Apptly Health Technologies Corp common shares continue to trade without interruption on their respective exchanges under the existing ticker symbols: (CSE: APPT) (OTCQQB: APTHF) and (FSE: 4KLO). Current investors and shareholders do not need to take any administrative or brokerage action regarding their holdings as a result of this brand integration.

About Apptly Health Technologies Corp.

Apptly Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: APPT) (OTCQB: APTHF) (FSE: 4KL0) operates Apptly Health, a physician-founded, direct-pay healthcare marketplace that connects patients directly with board-certified specialists at transparent, upfront prices, with no referral requirements, no insurance barriers and no surprise bills. Its business model combines physician memberships, partner subscriptions on the Apptly Marketplace, government and agency examination programs, and employer direct contracting. Apptly Health was formerly known as UberDoc. The Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at apptlyhealth.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the launch, features and adoption of the Apptly Health platform; the Company's revenue streams and business model; the size of its physician network; the conversion of existing physicians and partners to paid subscriptions; the Company's intention to report quarterly marketplace KPIs beginning in Q1 2027; its expansion into outpatient surgical services; the addition of marketplace partners and employer groups; the services to be provided by PCG Advisory, Inc. and the issuance of shares as compensation; and the Company's business plans. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions about physician and patient adoption, partner and employer demand, and the availability of capital, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the Company's limited operating history with paid memberships, competition, regulatory matters, reliance on partners, and the need for additional financing. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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