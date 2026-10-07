Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (the "Company" or "Unbuzzd"), the company behind unbuzzd, announces that it has filed amended and restated unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2026 and 2025 (the "Amended Financial Statements"), together with amended and restated management's discussion and analysis (the "Amended MD&A").

The Amended Financial Statements and Amended MD&A correct: (i) cost of sales and inventory balances for the 2026 and 2025 periods, including a $41,801 inventory impairment for the nine months ended April 30, 2026; (ii) share-based compensation for the 2025 comparative periods, which had been overstated because a higher share price was used to value certain RSUs and vested stock options; and (iii) a $23,200 change in fair value of derivative liabilities previously recorded in the 2025 comparative periods. The amendments also reflect the Company's 24-for-1 share consolidation on a retrospective basis and update related disclosure.

As a result of the amendments, inventory and total assets as at April 30, 2026 each decreased by $41,801, and the net loss for the nine months ended April 30, 2026 increased from $316,907 to $358,708. For the nine months ended April 30, 2025, share-based compensation decreased from $1,649,728 to $50,494 and the net loss decreased from $2,496,549 to $914,472. The amendments did not change the Company's reported sales, cash balance or total liabilities as at and for the nine months ended April 30, 2026.

The Amended Financial Statements and Amended MD&A replace and supersede the corresponding documents originally filed on June 25, 2026. Investors should no longer rely on the previously filed financial statements and MD&A for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2026 and 2025. The amended and restated documents are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Additional information concerning the restatement is included in Note 15 to the Amended Financial Statements.

About Unbuzzd Wellness Inc.

Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., a non-trading but fully reporting public issuer, stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. unbuzzd has been developed by a world-class R&D team in pharmacology and medicine, with a commitment to innovation and quality. A proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs, unbuzzd helps your body process alcohol faster, restore mental alertness, and improve cognition so you can drink responsibly and drink refreshingly. unbuzzd appeals to a broad target audience of alcohol consumers who want to have a good time, be in control, and still feel great the next day.

Scientifically backed by a recently completed double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled crossover design clinical trial, unbuzzd dramatically accelerates alcohol metabolism, speeds the reduction of blood alcohol concentration ("BAC"), restores mental clarity, and reduces the symptoms of intoxication, impairment and hangover. Key findings from the clinical trial include:

Accelerated Alcohol Metabolism : unbuzzd dramatically and rapidly reduced blood alcohol concentration in study participants. The rate at which BAC was lowered was, on average for most participants, more than 40 percent faster within 30 minutes of consuming unbuzzd compared to control subjects.

: unbuzzd dramatically and rapidly reduced blood alcohol concentration in study participants. The rate at which BAC was lowered was, on average for most participants, more than 40 percent faster within 30 minutes of consuming unbuzzd compared to control subjects. Rapid Improvements in Alertness : Study participants reported statistically significant improvement in alertness as soon as 30 minutes after consuming unbuzzd. Participants felt more alert and made fewer cognitive errors within 30 minutes of consuming unbuzzd, significantly outperforming placebo results.

: Study participants reported statistically significant improvement in alertness as soon as 30 minutes after consuming unbuzzd. Participants felt more alert and made fewer cognitive errors within 30 minutes of consuming unbuzzd, significantly outperforming placebo results. Rapid Improvements in Physiologic Changes due to Intoxication : unbuzzd lessened the elevation in heart rate and the drop in blood pressure that often accompanies alcohol intoxication, stabilizing both. This result was statistically significant.

: unbuzzd lessened the elevation in heart rate and the drop in blood pressure that often accompanies alcohol intoxication, stabilizing both. This result was statistically significant. Reduced Perceived Impairment and Mental Fatigue : unbuzzd helped alleviate perceived impairment and mental fatigue caused by alcohol intoxication.

: unbuzzd helped alleviate perceived impairment and mental fatigue caused by alcohol intoxication. Hangover Relief : Participants in this study noted a statistically significant reduction in hangover symptoms. This included reduced cognitive and physical impairment, and reduced headache compared to placebo results, at both four hours (67 percent reduction in headache severity) and eight hours after consuming unbuzzd.

: Participants in this study noted a statistically significant reduction in hangover symptoms. This included reduced cognitive and physical impairment, and reduced headache compared to placebo results, at both four hours (67 percent reduction in headache severity) and eight hours after consuming unbuzzd. No Side Effects : unbuzzd was well-tolerated by all study participants, with no reported adverse side effects.

The full press release of the clinical trial can be found here.

unbuzzd ready-to-mix powder sticks are available in 3-pack, 8-pack, and 18-pack formats at https://unbuzzd.com.

Individual results may vary. unbuzzd is a dietary supplement. Consuming unbuzzd after alcohol ingestion does not permit you to operate a vehicle. Drink responsibly. DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the potential benefits, effectiveness, consumer appeal and market acceptance of unbuzzd. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the continued applicability of the results of the referenced clinical study, consumer demand for alcohol-recovery and wellness products, and the Company's ability to continue manufacturing and commercializing unbuzzd.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the limitations of clinical studies, the possibility that individual results may vary, regulatory requirements applicable to the Company's products and product claims, consumer acceptance, competition, the Company's ability to obtain financing and maintain its manufacturing, supply and distribution arrangements, and general economic and market conditions.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise it except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317783