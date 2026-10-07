India is building the factories behind the AI economy, and every one of them runs on water. Today, Gradiant, the water layer of the AI economy, announced a series of milestones reinforcing its position in India: a new Managing Director for the country, five new design-build contracts across semiconductor, printed circuit board (PCB), and solar manufacturing, and plans to grow its India team by more than 40% this year.

Gradiant named Hari Prasad as Managing Director, India, to lead its growth across semiconductors, data centers, and energy. Hari brings nearly 30 years of water technology leadership, most recently as General Manager, Industrial Water at Pentair, following senior roles across India, the Middle East, and Africa.

The new contracts span chips, electronics, and clean energy, and include a repeat award from a global chipmaker expanding its fab. Gradiant will deliver ultrapure water, wastewater treatment, and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems, keeping customers' production running while meeting India's strict discharge standards. Customers selected Gradiant for its high water recovery, reliable ZLD performance, and speed of execution.

To support this momentum, Gradiant is expanding its India team across engineering, project execution, operations, and digital roles, including at the Gradiant Engineering Center in Coimbatore, which supports the company's projects worldwide.

"India is fast becoming one of the most important places to build the AI supply chain, from chips to circuit boards to solar cells," said Prakash Govindan, CEO of Gradiant. "When a chipmaker comes back to us for its next expansion, that is the strongest endorsement we can get. With Hari's leadership and an engineering team in India that serves customers here and around the world, we are well placed to be the single accountable water partner for that build-out."

Gradiant designs, builds, and operates the water layer underpinning the AI economy, across chips, data centers, energy, and applied industries. As India accelerates semiconductor, electronics, and clean energy manufacturing, water availability, reliability, and ZLD compliance are becoming as strategic as power and land in determining where, and how fast, that capacity gets built.

"Our orders in India are on track to more than double this year, with revenue set to more than triple," said Hari Prasad, Managing Director, Gradiant India. "A fab or a solar plant can't run a single shift without water, and the ZLD rules here leave no room for shortcuts. That is exactly where Gradiant wins, and with the pipeline in front of us, we need more engineers to keep up."

Careers at Gradiant India: https://gradiant.com/contact/careers/

About Gradiant

Gradiant is the Water Layer of the AI Economy. Founded at MIT and headquartered in Boston, Gradiant builds the water and wastewater infrastructure behind AI's build-out, from chips and data centers to the energy and industries that depend on them. As AI demand accelerates, water is becoming the resource that determines what can be built. Gradiant's technologies reduce what industry withdraws, reclaim what it would waste, and renew clean water to nature, with more than 3,000 treatment plants built across 92 countries. Learn more at gradiant.com.

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Contacts:

Corporate Contact

Nandagopal Polamada

Gradiant, Global Marketing Manager

pnandagopal@gradiant.com