Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Palindrome Pharma, a new pharmaceutical company focused on biosimilar medicines, today announced its launch in Canada, with a mission to broaden access to high-quality biologic therapies and contribute to a more sustainable Canadian healthcare system.

As demand for biologic medicines continues to grow, biosimilars have an important role to play in creating greater choices for Canadians. Palindrome Pharma will work with global and Canadian partners to identify and commercialize biosimilar medicines that will address this demand.

"We are launching Palindrome Pharma with a clear purpose: to help make important biologic medicines more accessible to Canadians delivering meaningful value to patients, healthcare professionals, payers and the healthcare system," said Dr. Jeremy B. Desai, Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Palindrome Pharma. "Biosimilars represent an important opportunity for Canada, and we intend to build a company that earns the trust of our partners through quality, reliability and a long-term commitment to the Canadian market."

The Canadian Focus

The company intends to build a diversified portfolio across selected therapeutic areas, supported by capabilities in regulatory affairs, market access, medical affairs, commercialization and patient support programs.

The company's approach will be guided by four priorities:

Patient access: Helping more Canadians benefit from important biologic treatment options using real world evidence with a focused market strategy.

Helping more Canadians benefit from important biologic treatment options using real world evidence with a focused market strategy. Quality and reliability: Working with experienced partners and maintaining rigorous standards across the product lifecycle.

Working with experienced partners and maintaining rigorous standards across the product lifecycle. Healthcare sustainability: Helping healthcare systems realize the value offered by biosimilars.

Helping healthcare systems realize the value offered by biosimilars. Partnership: Building transparent, enduring relationships with patients, healthcare professionals, governments, payers and industry partners.

"Our ambition goes beyond launching products," said Nitin Kaushal, Founder & CFO. "We want to build a leading Canadian biosimilars organization with the capabilities, partnerships and culture required to serve patients for their long-term needs. Success for us will mean becoming a trusted partner to the healthcare community while helping Canada capture the full potential of biosimilars."

About Palindrome Pharma - Same Molecule. Same Outcome. Broader Reach.

Palindrome Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company focused on expanding access to high-quality biosimilar medicines. Through strategic partnerships and dedicated Canadian capabilities, the company is building a portfolio designed to provide patients and healthcare professionals with greater treatment choice while contributing to the sustainability of Canada's healthcare system. Palindrome Pharma exists to close the gap, one biosimilar at a time.

Palindrome Pharma is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

For more information, visit www.palindromepharma.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Palindrome Pharma's business plans, potential product portfolio, regulatory activities and future commercialization plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Products referenced as being under development, if any, have not necessarily been approved for sale in Canada. No representation should be interpreted as a claim regarding the safety, efficacy or availability of an unapproved product.

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