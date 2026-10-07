ServiceNow becomes Official CRM Partner, expanding its role as Official Workflow Partner

Seven digital fan channels now run on a single platform

Bundesliga, the top professional football league in Germany, has selected ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention, as its Official CRM Partner as it deepens its use of ServiceNow's CRM platform to enhance fan experiences. The partnership adds to ServiceNow's existing role as Official Workflow Partner. Since implementing ServiceNow Customer Service Management in August 2026, Bundesliga has consolidated fan services from seven digital channels onto a single platform, where 89% of fan enquiries are now resolved at first contact. Fans get faster, more consistent answers regardless of which channel they use, while customer service teams now handle less than half the case volume compared to last season.

Bundesliga (formerly DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga) is the association responsible for the organization and marketing of German professional football, namely the top-tier leagues Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2. It connects 36 clubs and reaches fans in more than 200 nations. With this international reach comes a growing demand for fast, consistent and scalable fan services. Previously, enquiries were managed directly within various fan channels such as the Bundesliga app, website, email and social media. With ServiceNow, fan communication is managed through a single CRM platform to enable more consistent and automated responses with a clear view of each fan's history.

Fan cases down more than 50 percent since the season start

ServiceNow CRM captures, categorizes and routes incoming requests through Bundesliga's service processes to help ensure each request can be managed more efficiently. Recurring questions are answered automatically through a centralized knowledge base. For more complex requests, Now Assist supports customer service teams with case summaries, relevant knowledge content and recommended responses. For fans, this means faster and more consistent answers, regardless of which digital channel they use.

Figures from the first weeks of the season show a clear and positive effect on case volume. The number of fan cases created fell by more than 50%, even though seven intake channels now run on a single platform instead of five. Bundesliga attributes this to the automation of recurring enquiries and the central knowledge base that can answer standard questions before a case is created.

From fan services to a platform for the entire Bundesliga ecosystem

Fan services is only one part of the joint technology roadmap. Bundesliga and ServiceNow plan to extend the platform to additional stakeholders and processes across the Bundesliga ecosystem. This is expected to include digital workflows for external service providers, partners, and the clubs. A centralized club portal, for example, will provide a structured digital interface for requests and services between Bundesliga and its clubs. With ServiceNow, Bundesliga is creating a single platform that connects fans, clubs, partners, and internal teams, while bringing together information and workflows across organizational boundaries.

"The Bundesliga's success is built on passionate fans, packed stadiums and authentic club cultures. As we continue to innovate digitally, ServiceNow CRM has transformed how we engage with our audience, bringing fan interactions from multiple channels into one intelligent platform. By combining automation and actionable insights, we have achieved first-contact resolution rates of 89% while reducing case volumes by more than half. These capabilities help us strengthen fan relationships at scale and move closer to our vision of becoming the world's most fan-centric sports league," said Bastian Zuber, Chief Product Technology Officer of Bundesliga Media.

"Bundesliga is a great example of what happens when you connect the entire customer experience on one intelligent platform," said Paul Fipps, President, Global Customer Operations at ServiceNow. "They're resolving 89% of fan inquiries on the first contact by getting every question to the right place with the right knowledge. That's what makes ServiceNow CRM different. We connect the work behind the customer experience helping organizations move faster, deliver better experiences, and scale what works."

Find out more about how Bundesliga and ServiceNow are working together in this video.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any AI, any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate, govern, and secure work across the enterprise. As the intelligent control tower, ServiceNow gives customers the enterprise context, control, and confidence to scale AI across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results at scale. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com

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About the Bundesliga

The Bundesliga is the premier professional association football league in Germany. Established in 1963, the Bundesliga comprises 18 teams which operate on a system of promotion and relegation with the Bundesliga 2.

In the year 2000, the 36 clubs of the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 established a league association, which has been responsible for professional football in Germany ever since and operates under the name Bundesliga e.V. since 2026. The operational business is managed by the Bundesliga Group, based in Frankfurt, which together with its subsidiaries is responsible for organizing and marketing German professional football.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow's partnership with Bundesliga. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow's financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006022401/en/

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