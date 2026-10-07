Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR001401A9Z0 ALSEN) ("the Company") a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies to restore hearing and treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, today announced the appointment of Louis "Lou" J. Arcudi III as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 7, 2026. Lou Arcudi will be based in the Boston area and will report to Fred Chereau, Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Laurene Danon, who has decided to step down as Chief Financial Officer to pursue new opportunities and will continue to advise the Chief Executive Officer to ensure an orderly transition.

Lou Arcudi brings extensive financial and operational leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer roles at U.S.-listed and private biotechnology companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Amolyt Pharma, a French clinical-stage company focused on rare endocrine diseases, which raised a $138 million Series C financing in 2023 and was acquired by AstraZeneca in 2024 for up to $1.05 billion. Prior to Amolyt, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Millendo Therapeutics, where he led the company through its merger with Tempest Therapeutics in 2021, after serving as its Chief Financial Officer from 2018 to 2021.

Previously, Lou Arcudi served as Senior Vice President of Operations and Chief Financial Officer of Idera Pharmaceuticals and as Vice President of Finance and Administration of Peptimmune. He also held senior roles at Genzyme Corporation, including Senior Director of Finance and Administration of Genzyme Molecular Oncology and Director of International Finance and Commercial Operations. Earlier in his career, he held finance positions of increasing responsibility at Cognex Corporation, Millipore Corporation and General Motors Corporation. Lou Arcudi holds an MBA from Bryant University and a B.S. in Accounting and Information Systems from the University of Southern New Hampshire.

"I am delighted to become part of the Sensorion team at such an important time, as SENS-601 prepares to enter the clinic with the Phase I/II HearConnex trial. Sensorion combines world-class science, a focused strategy and a strong international shareholder base. I look forward to working with Fred, the Board and the entire team to build on the Company's strong financial foundation and support its next stage of growth, with the goal of bringing innovative therapies to patients with hearing loss," commented Lou Arcudi.

"I am delighted to welcome Lou to Sensorion. His experience as both Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer of transatlantic biotechnology companies, from financings to a major strategic transaction at Amolyt, will be invaluable as we advance SENS-601 through a global clinical development path and continue to build Sensorion's story," said Fred Chereau, Chief Executive Officer of Sensorion. "On behalf of the Board and the entire team, I would also like to warmly thank Laurene for her outstanding contributions. She has played a central role in securing the financial resources that allow us to execute on our strategy, and she leaves Sensorion in a strong financial position, and I am grateful that she will continue to advise me and the team through this transition.

Laurene Danon joined Sensorion as interim Chief Financial Officer in October 2023 and was appointed Chief Financial Officer in June 2024. During her tenure, she played a key role in financings totaling approximately €125 million, including the €60 million financing completed in January 2026, which welcomed Sanofi as a strategic investor alongside leading healthcare specialist investors. She also strengthened the Company's finance function and broadened Sensorion's international investor base, positioning Sensorion to execute on its clinical strategy.

"It has been a privilege to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Sensorion and to help secure the resources needed to bring SENS-601 into the clinic. I am proud of what the team has achieved, and I am confident that the Company is well positioned for its next chapter. I look forward to supporting Fred and the Board during the handover, and I wish Lou and the whole Sensorion team every success," added Laurene Danon.

Based on its cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits classified in current assets of €88 million as of June 30, 2026, the Company believes that it is in a position to finance its activities until the end of 2027.

About SENS-601 (GJB2-GT)

SENS-601 (GJB2-GT) is an innovative investigational AAV-based gene therapy program developed in collaboration with Prof. Christine Petit''s team (Institut reConnect, Institut de l''Audition, Institut Pasteur, Inserm, CNRS) to treat hearing loss linked to mutations in the GJB2 gene, which plays a critical role in maintaining the ionic balance necessary for sound transduction in the inner ear. GJB2 mutations represent the most common cause of genetic congenital deafness, responsible for approximately 50% of autosomal recessive non-syndromic hearing loss. Recent research has also established that GJB2 mutations are found in early onset forms of severe presbycusis in adults, which appear to be monogenic and potentially treatable by gene therapy. SENS-601 is expected to enter clinical evaluation in the Phase I/II HearConnex trial currently being evaluated in children with congenital DFNB1A hearing loss by early 2027. With no approved gene therapies currently available for GJB2-related hearing loss, SENS-601 may have the potential to be among the first gene therapy programs addressing GJB2 mutations, if approved. This program is partially funded by the French State as part of the France 2030 investment plan (ConnexGene project, with Bpifrance).

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore hearing, and treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need. Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates. SENS-601 (GJB2-GT) is the Company's lead gene therapy program, targeting hearing loss related to mutations in the GJB2 gene to address important hearing loss segments in adults and children developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur.

Sensorion's pipeline also consists of a clinical-stage small molecule program, SENS-401 (Arazasetron), for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders. Sensorion's small molecule progressed in three Phase II proof of concept clinical studies: firstly, in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) for the preservation of residual hearing, with analysis completed in Q1 2026. Secondly, with partner Cochlear Limited, a study of SENS-401 for the residual hearing preservation in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation, completed in 2024. Thirdly, a Phase II study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in 2022.

www.sensorion.com

Label: SENSORION

ISIN: FR001401A9Z0

Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion, its business and its financial position. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 2025 full year report published on March 18, 2026 and in the 2026 half-year report published on September 23, 2026, both available on our website and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations

Sensorion

Nicolas Bogler, Investor Relations and Communication

ir.contact@sensorion-pharma.com



Press Relations

Maarc Communication

Bruno Arabian 00 33(0)6 87 88 47 26

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr